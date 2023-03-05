Mid-Ohio Traumatic Loss Response Team launches support group, seeks volunteers

A group dedicated to helping suicide and overdose loss survivors is launching a support group for people who have experienced such a loss.

The Mid-Ohio Traumatic Loss Response Team, formed last year, offers support to suicide and overdose loss survivors in Crawford, Delaware, Morrow and Marion counties, explained Kim Turner the team's coordinator. Services are free.

"The soul of this program is really survivors — survivors reaching out to survivors," Turner said. "There's something special that happens when a new survivor encounters someone who has experienced the same kind of suffering they're currently going through and is functioning, is able to attend to their needs. The volunteer is modeling recovery and hope."

Starting March 8, the team's first traumatic loss support group will meet 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Marion Nazarene Church, 233 W. Church St., Marion. The 10-week program, opened to anyone, regardless of ethnic, cultural or faith background, will address different topics each week related to the grief journey, Turner said.

"Professionally trained, experienced facilitators are leading it," she said. "And it will provide survivors a chance to connect with other survivors on the same journey."

The traumatic loss team was formed last fall by Cornerstone of Hope, a nonprofit comprehensive bereavement center, with the support of Marion-Crawford Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board.

People who experience a traumatic loss — a sudden, unexpected death — have unique reactions and symptoms that are similar to anyone experiencing a traumatic event, Turner said.

"Typically, there's a sense of disbelief, feeling numb, flashbacks, either uncontrollable pain and crying or no feeling whatsoever," she said. "Oftentimes guilt, fear and a significant loss of meaning accompanies traumatic loss."

The team provides emotional support and crisis intervention and links survivors to other survivors and resources as soon as possible after their loss, Turner said. The team provides access to other free services, such as one-on-one companioning and support groups, for people whose needs go beyond the initial crisis response.

What does the Mid-Ohio Traumatic Loss Response Team do?

The team's goal is to reach out to overdose and suicide loss survivors as soon as possible after the event.

"It's going well," Turner said. "We've received a lot of calls in the last year. We've been dispatched over 15 times in the region. I also know that there's people that we haven't reached and who aren't aware of our presence."

The group is actively recruiting volunteers, Turner said.

"Specifically, we're looking for survivors, who are in a place that they're ready to serve other survivors," she said. Volunteers serve in many capacities.

"After completing an application and background check, volunteers would attend an initial training to introduce them to the unique mission of this team and to equip them with the skills needed to carry out their volunteer role," Turner said.

Special training offered for facilitators

Cornerstone will offer free training for professionals living or working in Marion or Crawford counties who want to serve as facilitators for traumatic loss support groups. The free program will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 and 10 at Marion Nazarene Church. The training is sponsored by the Delaware-Morrow-Marion-Crawford Mental Health and Recovery Services Board and the Crawford-Marion ADAMH Board, through the traumatic loss team. Lunch and all materials will be provided. In April, the same training will be offered in Delaware.

The purpose of the sessions is to train professionals to facilitate traumatic loss grief groups, Turner said. The goals are to increase the number of bereavement groups available in the region, increase visibility of the traumatic loss response team, and to partner with local professionals to facilitate Cornerstone of Hope support groups.

"No one should journey alone, especially a journey entailed with such suffering," Turner said. "That's why we're here and that's why we're growing. We want to make sure that survivors know there's communities of other survivors who want to see, hear and support them."

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

Need help or want to help?

The Mid-Ohio Traumatic Loss Response Team can be reached at 833-634-4673.

To register for the March 9-10 training session, visit cornerstoneofhope.org/training or call 614-824-4285.