The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings loses to Philadelphia Flyers, 3-1: Game thread replay

By Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press,

4 days ago

Detroit Red Wings (28-25-9, 65 points) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-28-11, 57 points)

When: 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates ).

Box score

SHAWN WINDSOR: 2 bad nights in Ottawa forced Red Wings to pack it in now, look to future

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDboV_0l8IBrvN00

Game notes: The good news, depending on whether you’re a Flyers or a Red Wings fan, is that SOMEONE will be ending a long losing streak. The Flyers, experiencing the typical bumpiness of the first season of a John Tortorella rebuild, have lost four straight and eight of nine. Since winning seven out of eight from Dec. 29-Jan. 14, Philly is 5-10-4. The Wings, meanwhile, have lost five straight since winning seven out of eight from Feb. 9-23.

It’s a short list of players to build around for the Flyers: There’s 25-year-old Travis Konecny, whose team-high 27 goals are equal to his total from the past two seasons combined, though he may not add to that. The 2015 first-rounder suffered an upper-body injury on Tuesday and will miss the next 2-3 weeks (and there’s not much reason to rush him back with the Flyers sitting in eighth in the draft lottery). There’s 24-year-old goalie Carter Hart, whose fifth-season numbers (2.94 GAA, .907 save percentage) are well off those of his first two seasons combined (2.59, .915). And, if you squint a bit, there;s 23-year-old Owen Tippett, the big return in last year’s Claude Giroux trade who has 18 goals and 15 assists in 57 games this season. The Flyers couldn’t even work the trade deadline right, ending up holding onto 33-year-old James van Riemsdyk (aka JVR, if you’re short on characters); the No. 2 overall pick in 2007 has nine goals and 14 assists in this, his 14 th season — all for the low, low salary cap hit of $7 million. It’s OK, Philly: At least the Phillies, 76ers, Eagles and the Union are competing for championships.

It was a disheartening week for the Wings, too, with Steve Yzerman’s trades shipping out Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Hronek, Oskar Sundqvist and Jakub Vrana while bringing in a boatload — the Wings are in Phily, so is that a Liberty Bell-full? — of future draft picks. Still, captain Dylan Larkin will be around for the next eight seasons, at a cool $8.7 million per year. He celebrated the new deal with a goal — the only one the Wings mustered in their Long Island loss to the Islanders — Saturday; he’s already at 22 goals and 36 assists, with a shot at topping his career-best 32 goals in 2018-19.

After tonight’s matchup, the Wings return to the comfy confines of Little Caesars Arena, where they’ll host the Chicago Blackhawks — suddenly divested of Patrick Kane, the No. 1 overall pick of that 2007 draft — at 7 p.m. Wednesday in front of a national audience on TNT. The Flyers, meanwhile, start a three-game road trip Tuesday with a stop in Tampa to face the Lightning.

Follow live updates from Sunday's game below.

Red Wings fans: Listen to this week's episode of the "Carlos and Shawn" podcast , embedded below. It features our Red Wings reporter Helene St. James, and examines the team's recent losses and challenges during their playoff push. Catch "Carlos and Shawn" every Thursday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com/podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Live updates

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings loses to Philadelphia Flyers, 3-1: Game thread replay

