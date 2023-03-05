Open in App
Lubbock, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Around the Hub: Dave & Busters, Rally House, Tecovas boots make business news

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imCmo_0l8IBlsF00

Hello A-J readers!

In new business news, we had interviews with Dave & Busters, Rusty Taco, Uptown Cheapskate and Rally House. Company officials detailed why they choose Lubbock, when they may open, and what sets their business apart for their competitors.

Tecovas, an Austin-based company known for their handmade boots, announced an upcoming pop-up warehouse sale in the West Canyon Shopping Center. It will take place from March 10-12 and have a variety of boots and goods at a discount.

For this week's best bite, I have to applaud Crush Teriyaki & Wok on 5109 82nd St. Unit #9. It opened on Feb. 11 and has quickly become a fan-favorite, often sporting a long line. The line is worth it, as is the hype.

When I went, the line moved quickly. Customers can choose between several teriyaki dishes, or a wok combo. I went with a three-entree wok combo with pepper chicken, broccoli beef, and mushroom chicken with noodles. They heaped the container to the brim, and that container had weight by the time I checked out. Not only was there a ton of quantity for $13, but the quality matched. I highly recommend this new restaurant, and look forward to trying it again.

Keep an eye out for an interview with the owners of Crush next week.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
What House $1 Million Gets you in Lubbock vs Dallas
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
With Sambugers Gone, Here Are Other Great Lubbock Local Burgers
Lubbock, TX9 hours ago
Popular Texas Born Taco Chain Has Set Opening Date & Great Location in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Small Town Restaurants That Are A Short Drive From Lubbock
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Best Part of Joyland Is Still For Sale (And How To Enjoy It Free)
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Uncorked Lubbock is Saturday, April 1
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Terrific News, Lubbock Is Getting Another Japanese Steakhouse
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Frenship senior wins first place with restored tractor at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Food truck festival: Free events hosted at YWCA by women-owned food trucks for Women’s History Month
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Xcel Energy applies for increase rates, Lubbock says ‘no’
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Exploring the Haunted Past of Lubbock's Woodrow Manor
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
What is ‘Ducking’ and Does it Happen in Lubbock, Texas?
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Lubbock Fire Department Responds To Fire At Bryan’s Steakhouse
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 58 People Arrested Feb. 27 – March 5
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Stabbing in Lubbock leaves one injured Wednesday night, LPD said
Lubbock, TX22 hours ago
Emergency crews responding to gas leak in South Lubbock
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Haunted Hells Gate: The Chilling Paranormal Activity of Lubbock, Texas
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
Two Suspects Rob a Lubbock Liquor Store, Just One Arrested
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
‘We’re just going backward’: Texas Tech NAACP speaks out on Mark Adams’ suspension
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Lubbock doctors warn against travel to Mexico for cosmetic surgery after kidnappings
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach
Lubbock, TX21 hours ago
‘Very surprising’: Texas Tech students shocked after Mark Adams gets suspended
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
One-lane road and pilot car await travelers in LCISD this week
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
Codes neighborhood deployment in Monterey Park neighborhood
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Rain, thunderstorms possible tonight across the South Plains
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
9 Top Gang Fugitives Wanted in Lubbock During March 2023
Lubbock, TX7 days ago
Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigating Central Lubbock homicide early Sunday
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
What Bob Huggins said after beating Texas Tech
Lubbock, TX21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy