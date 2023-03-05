Salesian boys rout San Ramon Valley; Granada gets by shorthanded Riordan: CIF NorCal D1 boys roundup

With all that scoring for Salesian's boys basketball team — the most points they've scored in more than a month — coach Bill Mellis still wanted to talk about his team's defense.

Understandable, since San Ramon Valley is capable of scoring in buckets.

Either way, the Pride's 81-51 win over the Wolves in a Northern California Division 1 semifinal game at Contra Costa College was more than impressive.

Alvin Loving scored 14 points, but he was joined with four others in double-digit scoring: Evin Goodwin (13), DeUndrae Perteete (11), Amani Johnson (11) and Aaron Clayton (11).

The sixth-seeded Pride (26-8) moves into Tuesday's championship game against ninth-seed Granada-Livermore, a 69-57 winner over shorthanded Riordan-San Francisco.

Parker McClaughry had 16 points, Seamus Deely 13 and Luke Isaak 11 for San Ramon Valley, which finished 26-8.

"It's really great to have five guys in double-digits," Mellis said. "We share the ball so well."

So does SRV, but they were more than 20 points below their scoring average as a team.

Granada 69, Riordan 57: St. Mary's-College bound 7-foot center Andrew McKeever continued his stellar play with 31 points and 17 rebounds, while NaVaughn Long added 15 points, Kevin Grant contributed 12 and Tyler Harris eight assists.

Riordan, the fourth-seed, was minus five players suspended for a part taken in the brawl Thursday with Inderkum that was stopped the game with one minute, 15 seconds left and the Crusaders up 61-52.

The game was supposed to be play at Riordan based on their higher seed than No. 9 Granada. But as part of the sanctions levied against Riordan, that game was played on the road.

Despite all that, Christian Wise had 21 points and eight rebounds and Andrew Young added 20 points and nine assists, according to the San Francisco Standard.