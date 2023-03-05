Could a splash pad or water park be in Lancaster's future?

LANCASTER − Lancaster Parks & Recreation is dedicated to finding out the needs of the community and create a vision for the future.

Results from the Think Big! Community Survey have been posted to Lancaster Parks & Recreation's website.

Think Big! is a community-wide project that Lancaster Parks & Recreation has been working on since May. The survey asked citizens how well the city park system is meeting their needs and what they both want and need from the system in the future.

According to Lancaster Parks & Recreation Superintendent Steven Gayfield, this project was a good opportunity for the parks department to learn more about how they can meet the community's needs.

"The Think Big! Community Survey was an opportunity for the parks department to reach out to the community," said Gayfield. "To chat with them about what they were looking for from the parks, what they thought about the parks, and moving forward what we would be doing in the future based on their input."

Gayfield expressed his appreciation to the over 1,200 people who responded to the survey.

"It was a great response, I'd like to thank everybody who did respond," said Gayfield. "We did get over 1,200 people who filled out the survey."

Not only did over 1,200 people respond, but Gayfield said that one of the unique things about this survey was that over 600 youth responses.

Standing out as a highlight among the community, Gayfield said that Lancaster's trails and greenspace are particularly liked by members of the community.

"As far as for current conditions, people are really happy with trails, they value the trails and the greenspace and they would probably like to see more of them," said Gayfield.

Gayfield said that the parks department is taking recommendations from the community to heart as they plan for the future. They were looking for what they community needed and now they want to deliver on those needs.

"That's why we ask people, we want to hear what they want to do," said Gayfield. "They've told us, so now we've got to deliver. That's the intent behind it."

A few of the needs brought up by community members included a water park, a splash pad, and improvements to the skate park at Miller Park. Gayfield said that the parks department is still in the planning process to figure out how to deliver on the community's needs.

Among the areas those surveyed said needed improved include:

Skate park at Miller Park

Maher park tennis courts

Traffic and speeding in Rising Park

Cenci Park patrolling and cleanliness

"It's just a matter of sitting down and really putting the priorities together, finding the funding, and making sure we've got everything covered," said Gayfield. "The folks in the community told us what they wanted and we're going to try to provide it."

Approximately 63 percent of the respondents said they wanted a splash pad or additional water feature. While 42 percent said they wanted additional hiking or biking trails. Another 26 percent said they wanted additional programing for children under 12.

According to Gayfield, this survey was important because it shows the relationship between the parks department and the community.

"Parks are highly valued here and I think the survey shows that," said Gayfield. "For us, the value of the survey is that we've got an open line of communication."

Gayfield concluded by reiterating the parks department's gratitude to the Lancaster community for their input in their Think Big! survey.

"I think it's important to thank everybody who participated," said Gayfield. "They took their time to do the surveys or vote on whatever they were looking for. It's really important to us that we have that participation and it really speaks highly of the community."