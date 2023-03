My 1053 WJLT

Henderson, KY Barbershop Has an Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Tree By Chadwick Benefield, 4 days ago

By Chadwick Benefield, 4 days ago

You've heard the saying, "It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas." Well, at K.T.'s Barbershop in Henderson, Kentucky, the Christmas tree is still up. ...