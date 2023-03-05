Open in App
Missouri State
Business Insider

A passenger died after a jet experienced 'severe turbulence' while flying over New England

By Alia Shoaib,

4 days ago

A plane.

Getty Images

  • A passenger died after a jet encountered "'severe turbulence" while flying over New England.
  • Officials have not confirmed how the passenger died.
  • While turbulence on flights is extremely common, it causing death is rare.

Officials said a passenger died after a jet experienced "severe turbulence" while flying over New England on Saturday.

The passenger was aboard the jet with four other people at the time of the incident, Sarah Sulick, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board told Insider in a statement.

It is not clear how the passenger died or if they were wearing a seatbelt, and the extent of damage to the jet is unclear.

When the fatal incident occurred, the business jet was flying from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia.

The board is investigating the incident and is currently interviewing the two crew members and two surviving passengers, Sulick said. The jet's cockpit voice and data recorders have been sent to their headquarters.

A preliminary report can be expected in 2-3 weeks, the board said.

The jet is owned by Conexon, a company based in Kansas City, Missouri, that brings high-speed internet to rural areas, according to a Federal Aviation Administration database, AP reported.

In an email statement to Insider, Conexon said: "We can confirm an aircraft owned by Conexon was involved in an incident that required an emergency landing.  The reported fatality was not a Conexon employee.  We ask for privacy for the family members of those involved.  We have no further details of the incident at this time."

While turbulence on flights is extremely common, causing death is extremely rare.

"I can't remember the last fatality due to turbulence," Robert Sumwalt, a former NTSB chair and executive director of the Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, told AP.

On Wednesday, seven passengers were injured after a flight experienced "significant turbulence" and had to be diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport.

