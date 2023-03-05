Gary Brown: What's up with the weather?

"Light rain forecasted," the weather app on my phone told me, which was information that should be handy to know.

"Rain is expected to start in 24 minutes and last for nine minutes."

Exactly those periods of time. Not 25 minutes until the beginning of the storm. Not 10 minutes, nor eight minutes, in length.

This was a pretty accurate weather forecast, I thought.

It took me a minute or two to ponder that exactness and then I looked at the weather app again. It now was predicting a different timeline.

"Light rain is expected to start in 16 minutes and last for 8 minutes.

I checked again in a couple of more minutes and the forecast had further changed.

"Light rain is expected to start in 22 minutes and last for 18 minutes."

I waited a minute or so and checked again.

"Chance of light rain in the next hour."

Either the weather people had no idea what was going to happen, or somebody was messing with me.

Remembering our weather window at home

I never knew many exact details about the weather until I got a smartphone.

I listened to the radio in the morning or watched the weather forecast on television to see if the day was going to be rain or shine. The rest of the day I found out what the weather was like by looking out a window. If it was raining, I stayed inside.

My family had a weather window that was a little more complicated at home when I was growing up. But, not much more information was available.

It had the see-through rain/no rain pane of glass. But it also had a rain gauge hanging from the window frame that measured how much it previously had rained.

I remember when I was young I once tried fooling my mom by pouring water into the suspended vial. So, when she looked, it would seem as though it had poured her proverbial "cats and dogs."

She played along.

"Wow, the rain gauge is full," I heard her shout, with feigned surprise. "When did it rain?" she asked aloud.

Her smile made it seem like she wasn't buying it.

I recall that my dad looked at me with rolled-up eyes and a shake of the head over the top of his briefly lowered newspaper.

Apparently, this wasn't a new or unique rain-gauge practical joke.

Our home weather window also had a thermometer attached to the other side of the window frame. You could try to use that to your advantage by putting your thumb on the bulb of mercury at the bottom and shooting the temperature up a few degrees, so it would seem too hot to weed or mow the grass or hot enough to go swimming in the nearby lake.

But that trick doesn't work either. Don't ask me how I know.

Oh, by the way, I just checked my weather app again, and in the time it has taken to write these words, the forecast has changed again.

"Light rain is expected to start in eight minutes and last for 37 minutes."

What I know about the weather seems to change every time I think about it.

Carrying the weather with you

When it comes down to it, we all know too much about the weather, I suppose, if we use our cellphones for weather forecasting. And I'm guessing that most of us do use them to determine the weather at different times during the day.

Constant use is part of the problem with the modern technology of cellphones. If we have them and we have them with us – are they ever NOT with us? – and somebody calls, we're likely going to answer it. When people send us texts or emails, we usually reply to the messages.

Those who have investments periodically check their stock market app. And we who want to know what the weather is going to be at any given time of the day will keep a close watch on the changing forecast.

Usually, we end up with too much information.

When I got up this morning, for example, I looked at my cellphone weather app, and it said it was 28 degrees outside. But, because it was windy, it "feels like" 12, the phone told me.

I didn't have to know that. I could have just thrown a coat on because I knew it was below freezing, then shivered a little more violently when I went out to pick up the newspaper. A sudden surprise is better than getting all depressed over knowing exactly how cold it is.

A minute or so ago, I made one final check of my cellphone, and the weather app says it's now raining. The weather people even showed me how the rain looked. Little drops were falling onto the top of the forecast box and splashing up. The app called it "drizzle." The weather forecasts on my phone are so cute.

"Light rain for the next hour," the forecast said.

Since I have trust issues, I opened the door and stuck my arm out and my personal weather hand said the forecast was accurate.

It was sort of an old-school way of using modern weather technology. I forgot and left my phone in my hand when I stuck it out the open doorway. Drops really did bounce off the screen for a second or two.

It wasn't just electronic graphics.

