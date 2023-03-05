Open in App
Minerva, OH
The Repository

Roxy Theatre to become anchor of downtown Minerva

By Denise Freeland,

4 days ago
  • The Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce started renovating the Roxy Theatre last year.
  • The Roxy building has been an important part of Minerva’s downtown since 1936.
  • The theater is primarily run by a group of dedicated volunteers.

One year ago, the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce embarked on a renovation project at the historic Roxy Theatre, which the chamber has owned since 2011.

This project, while restoring a much-loved downtown landmark to full functionality, has allowed some of the community’s strengths — collaboration, civic pride and volunteerism — to shine.

The Roxy has been an important part of Minerva’s downtown since 1936, and, during its life, has been the Dreamland Theater, Roxy Theater, Mohawk Theater, Berean Bible Church, and now the Roxy again. Its purchase by the chamber, as well as a new marquee and digital sign, were all made possible by anonymous donations.

In 2013, the University of Mount Union donated seats as it prepared to demolish its theater. Employees of the village of Minerva and Miller & Co. removed pews left behind by the church, transported the seats, and installed them. In 2020, thanks to funds raised by performances and benefits, as well as grants and donations, the chamber had an ADA-compliant bathroom constructed off the lobby.

Since 2012, activity at the theater has steadily increased to include movies, community theater productions, performances by Magical Theatre Co. and the Courthouse Players, and musical performances such as the annual evening of Celtic music and dance, DJ’s Rock N Roll Big Band, the Hall of Fame Chorus, the Joseph Rubin Orchestra, and an annual Christmas concert featuring the Alliance Symphony Orchestra Big Band.

The Roxy has also become increasingly popular for birthday parties, pop-up shops, outings for adult day programs, pictures with Santa at Christmas time, class trips, and even the occasional wedding.

The Roxy is primarily run by a crew of dedicated volunteers. Patrons of all ages share with us what the theater means to them. Older area residents reminisce about first kisses at the theater, Sunday afternoon outings to movies, but only if they had gone to church first, and unwillingly escorting younger siblings to movies with admission costing 20 cents.

In 2021, Minerva Elementary School brought every grade level to the theater for a Christmas movie and popcorn, and some of these younger patrons said their trip to the Roxy was their first time ever to see a movie in a theater.

When the chamber embarked on the current renovation project, the community’s affection for the theater became obvious in an outpouring of support — financial, in-kind and volunteer labor. A local contractor volunteered management expertise for the project, and the firefighters of Sandy Creek Joint Fire District stepped up to demolish, as a training exercise, the interior structure the church had built.

Local businesses and organizations provided storage for items from the theater, and loaned equipment ranging from mop buckets to a lift that enabled us to reach the ceiling. Crews of volunteers unscrewed seats, disposed of debris, carefully removed original wall hangings, helped scrape the ceiling, cleaned out the furnace room, thoroughly scrubbed the hardwood floor, fabricated handrails, and painted.

Working alongside the volunteers were contractors who made extensive repairs to walls and ceiling, and installed new wiring, house lighting, and emergency exit signage and lights, as well as panic bars on doors.

With the closing and demolition of Alliance’s Carnation Cinema, we had the opportunity to purchase, at a steep discount, newer theater seats with cup holders. Another group of volunteers, comprised largely of retirees, sprang into action, disassembling the seats, loading them onto a trailer provided by yet another local business, pressure washing the metal and plastic components, and reassembling and installing them.

Private donations completely covered professional upholstery cleaning.

This phase of the Roxy renovation is officially complete, as of Feb. 27, with the receipt of an occupancy permit. The first performance in the reopened theater will be our 10th annual evening of Celtic music on March 25.

Next steps, however, are already in the works. A Destination Enhancement grant from Visit Canton, as well as generous donations of surplus equipment, including a retractable screen, curtain fabric, and some theatrical lighting, from Janson Industries, a Canton company specializing in stage equipment, will enable further improvements at the Roxy to continue during the upcoming year.

The ultimate vision for the Roxy, which is shared by the volunteer crew and the chamber board of directors, is to see the theater solidly established as an anchor for Minerva’s downtown, active every weekend with programming for all ages, and accessible to all.

Once reopened, the Roxy will seat 193, with five spaces for handicap seating. The theater is being reimagined as a flexible, multiuse space, and, with the eventual purchase of a modular stage, it will offer the Minerva community and surrounding area cultural opportunities ranging from meetings to movies to music to drama.

Denise Freeland is the executive director of the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce.

