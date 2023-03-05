Open in App
Canton, OH
The Repository

Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Feb. 12-18

By The Repository,

4 days ago
AULTMAN HOSPITAL

Kaylah and Alexander Shaheen of Canton, boy

Feb. 13, 2023

Amber and Michael Baltzly of Massillon, girl

Madison and Matthew McMasters of Alliance, girl

Julia and Matthew Mitchell of Canton, girl

Raven Nitz and Trent Maxwell of Sebring, boy

Feb. 14, 2023

Hannah and Jacob Stryffeler of Minerva, girl

Savanah Keaton of Massillon, boy

Madeline Spencer and Scott Cox of Massillon, boy

Julianna and Philip Lindenberger of Louisville, girl

Andrea and Jonathan Webber of Uniontown, girl

Feb. 15, 2023

Racheal and Aaron McLeod of Canton, girl

Haley Little and Ryan Cottrell of Massillon, girl

Georganne and Levi Cooper of Hanoverton, boy

Feb. 16, 2023

Courtney Fletcher and Zachary Marzilli of North Canton, girl

Katherine Smith and Jonathan Hughes Jr. of Dennison, boy

Lisa Moore and Arik Schall of Alliance, boy

Feb. 17, 2023

Stephany and David Snyder of Navarre, boy

Shelby Secrest and Michael Price of Massillon, girl

Tiffany Smith and Dylan Patch of Canton, boy

Ambroshya Hartley and Parker Hutcheson of Canton, girl

Feb. 18, 2023

Tiara Arndt and Coron Brooks Sr. of Massillon, girl

Mariah Ohman and Aeryon Williams of Alliance, girl

CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL

Feb. 12, 2023

Tayama Qasim of Canton, girl

Feb. 13, 2023

Katelyn Larkins and Mason Jump of Akron, boy

Feb. 15, 2023

Kathy Acomb and Caleb Wagner of Canal Fulton, boy

Feb. 16, 2023

Amber and Joseph Henderson of Louisville, boy

Feb. 17, 2023

Karalynn Bergener and Anthony Barkhurst of Orrville, girl

Feb. 18, 2023

Jessica Imhoff and Austin Thomas of Canton, boy

