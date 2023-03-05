Aultman, Cleveland Clinic Mercy births for Feb. 12-18

AULTMAN HOSPITAL
Kaylah and Alexander Shaheen of Canton, boy
Feb. 13, 2023
Amber and Michael Baltzly of Massillon, girl
Madison and Matthew McMasters of Alliance, girl
Julia and Matthew Mitchell of Canton, girl
Raven Nitz and Trent Maxwell of Sebring, boy
Feb. 14, 2023
Hannah and Jacob Stryffeler of Minerva, girl
Savanah Keaton of Massillon, boy
Madeline Spencer and Scott Cox of Massillon, boy
Julianna and Philip Lindenberger of Louisville, girl
Andrea and Jonathan Webber of Uniontown, girl
Feb. 15, 2023
Racheal and Aaron McLeod of Canton, girl
Haley Little and Ryan Cottrell of Massillon, girl
Georganne and Levi Cooper of Hanoverton, boy
Feb. 16, 2023
Courtney Fletcher and Zachary Marzilli of North Canton, girl
Katherine Smith and Jonathan Hughes Jr. of Dennison, boy
Lisa Moore and Arik Schall of Alliance, boy
Feb. 17, 2023
Stephany and David Snyder of Navarre, boy
Shelby Secrest and Michael Price of Massillon, girl
Tiffany Smith and Dylan Patch of Canton, boy
Ambroshya Hartley and Parker Hutcheson of Canton, girl
Feb. 18, 2023
Tiara Arndt and Coron Brooks Sr. of Massillon, girl
Mariah Ohman and Aeryon Williams of Alliance, girl
CLEVELAND CLINIC MERCY HOSPITAL
Feb. 12, 2023
Tayama Qasim of Canton, girl
Feb. 13, 2023
Katelyn Larkins and Mason Jump of Akron, boy
Feb. 15, 2023
Kathy Acomb and Caleb Wagner of Canal Fulton, boy
Feb. 16, 2023
Amber and Joseph Henderson of Louisville, boy
Feb. 17, 2023
Karalynn Bergener and Anthony Barkhurst of Orrville, girl
Feb. 18, 2023
Jessica Imhoff and Austin Thomas of Canton, boy
Comments / 0