How to watch Jayson Tatum vs. Julius Randle: Celtics vs. Knicks start time, TV channel, live stream

By Joseph Corr,

4 days ago

The Celtics and Knicks will face off on Sunday in a matchup between the second- and fifth-best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Jayson Tatum's Celtics are in second place behind the Bucks, owning a 45-19 record. It comes as no surprise that the Celtics' success has come off the strength of Tatum, who has been having the best statistical season of his career with averages of 30.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Julius Randle is also enjoying a terrific season, averaging 25.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The bruising forward has the Knicks (38-27) humming to the tune of an eight-game winning streak.

For more information on how to watch this major matchup, The Sporting News has you covered below.

MORE: Which NBA players could break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point record?

What channel is Celtics vs. Knicks on?

  • Date: Sunday, March 5
  • T V channel: ESPN
  • Live streaming: Sling TV

Celtics vs. Knicks will air on ESPN. Viewers can also stream the game on Sling TV.

Celtics vs. Knicks will air on ESPN. Viewers can also stream the game on Sling TV.

SIGN UP FOR SLING: English | Spanish

Celtics vs. Knicks start time

  • Date: Sunday, March 5
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT

Celtics vs. Knicks will tip off around 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 5. The game will be played at the TD Garden in Boston.

Celtics schedule 2022-23

Here are Boston's next five games of the 2022-23 regular season:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel
March 5 vs. Knicks 7:30 p.m. ESPN
March 6 at Cavaliers 7 p.m.
March 8 vs. Trail Blazers 7:30 p.m.
March 11 at Hawks 7:30 p.m.
March 13 at Rockets 8 p.m.

Knicks schedule 2022-23

Here are New York's next five games of the 2022-23 regular season:

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel
March 5 at Celtics 7:30 p.m. ESPN
March 7 vs. Hornets 7:30 p.m.
March 9 at Kings 10 p.m. TNT
March 11 at Clippers 4 p.m.
March 12 at Lakers 9 p.m. ESPN
