Premier League stoppage time to be monitored, says Fifa president Gianni Infantino

By Oliver Browning,

4 days ago

The Premier League and other competitions around the world will be monitored to make sure referees are accurately calculating the length of stoppages in football matches, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said at an IFAB meeting on Saturday (4 March).

Goal celebrations, as well as player injuries, substitutions and VAR checks must all be closely monitored by officials, to stop time wasting.

There is a very inconsistent application of these laws of the game when it comes to additional time or time wasting in different parts of the world,” Infantino said.

