Wesley Fofana’s ‘Important’ return pleasing for Graham Potter as Chelsea return to winning ways

Graham Potter praised the impact of Wesley Fofana after his second-half header earned Chelsea a much-needed 1-0 win over Leeds to bring respite for the manager.

The defender was making his first start since the knee injury he sustained against AC Milan in the Champions League in October, and was brought into the side with Thiago Silva and Reece James ruled out.

“We’ve missed Wesley,” Potter said at full-time.

“He brings something different... so he’s an important player for us.”

