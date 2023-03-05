Open in App
Business Insider

I toured Royal Caribbean's $250 million private island and saw why it's become so popular with passengers

By Brittany Chang,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIrxW_0l8Hl4Yi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPqn9_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

  • Many of Royal Caribbean's North America-based itineraries stop at its private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.
  • The cruise line has seen "exceptionally high" demand for its private island, Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley told investors in February.
  • Take a look around Royal Caribbean's $250 million private Bahamas getaway.
Cruises offer a convenient low-stakes way to see bucket list destinations.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319U9T_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But one of Royal Caribbean International's more frequented ports of call in its North America-based itineraries isn't a historic city in Mexico or an Instagrammable Alaskan town.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtd5q_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean Group

Instead, it's Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09FGXW_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The company initially poured $250 million into the now-splashy getaway, which began welcoming guests in 2019.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NmKa_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

And so far, this investment has been a success: The island's financial returns have been "exceptionally high and significantly above its targeted returns," Naftali Holtz, Royal Caribbean Group's CFO, told investors in February.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean Group

Cruise lines like MSC, Holland America, and Disney all have their own private island destinations in the Bahamas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kVyq_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: MSC Cruises , Holland America Line , Disney Cruise Line

But this competition doesn't seem to be worrying Royal Caribbean.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEjqg_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Four years from its debut, Royal Caribbean travelers are still loving Perfect Day at CocoCay.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXgdt_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The demand for the private island has been "exceptionally high," Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International's president and CEO, told investors …

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean Group

… predicting that the island will see two-and-a-half to three million travelers this year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hGxMv_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Let's take a look around the cruise line's big attraction that can accommodate two cruise ships and thousands of eager travelers.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztU5d_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Perfect Day at CocoCay is filled with pockets of relaxation from these shady hammocks to the tree-lined walkways that snake around the island.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PPaoa_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

To best explore CocoCay, let's go from neighborhood to neighborhood.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGO7p_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Like Royal Caribbean's newer cruise ships, Perfect Day at CocoCay has several "neighborhoods," or sections, that appeal to different travelers of varying ages.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fXWv_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

When guests first step off the ship and walk towards the island, they'll be greeted by the Arrivals Plaza.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0nSI_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The mood is immediately set with views of the water park, opportunities for photos…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGKVe_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and a large ship that doubles as an interactive playground.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuyNP_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

From there, travelers can either walk or take the tram to all the other neighborhoods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cztr9_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Families and couples looking for a more private getaway can pay extra to access the tree-lined Coco Beach Club.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZimD_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

This pool and beachside retreat is complete with a restaurant, bar, lounge chairs …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTsAL_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and cabanas, some overwater with small slides.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUK2n_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

When I walked around Coco Beach Club, it was less intense and busy than the complimentary Chill Island and South Beach (not to be mistaken for Miami's infamous destination).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIpwd_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

These two "neighborhoods" looked more like a typical tourist-beloved beach destination.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1ZgE_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, there were no man-made pools or sit-down restaurants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYnLk_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead, there were rows of beach lounge chairs, umbrellas, and palm trees …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hz8Na_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… as well as shacks for portable meals and desserts.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05r3hw_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

There's also the option to rent snorkeling gear, go on a guided jet ski tour, or swim up to South Beach's bar.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369iPq_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

It's one of 10 bars on the island.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hC7Qd_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Looking to break a sweat? Play beach volleyball or giant billiards, both located at South Beach as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3izwwY_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

Like Coco Beach Club, travelers looking for a more luxurious afternoon can rent a cabana or daybed on these public beaches.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OlK9s_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But if you can't stand the feeling of sand between your toes, there's always Oasis Lagoon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsrlj_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

It's the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean, according to the cruise line, and is the go-to destination for those who would rather lounge by the pool than on a beach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44F9hD_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

Here, the music and another swim-up bar fill the poolside getaway with pool party-like energy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2FoU_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But it won't get too rowdy: Splashaway Bay, a children's water playground, is located just next to Oasis Lagoon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yorgs_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Nearby, travelers can grab lunch or a snack at the grill overlooking Harbor Beach, yet another sandy lagoon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZAK9_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

For a more exciting day at CocoCay, travelers can pay an extra fee to go to Thrill Waterpark.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBMWI_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, you'll find what Royal Caribbean says is the tallest waterslide in North America.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfNoj_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

The aptly named 135-foot-tall Daredevil's Peak is nestled among other water slides, all providing varying levels of excitement.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8gg5_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

For those who don't feel like launching themselves down 100-foot-tall slides, there's also a wave pool, an obstacle course-like pool …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015EaC_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

… a two-person rafting slide, and a set of racing slides.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUKJG_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

If that's not thrilling enough, travelers can head back to Oasis Lagoon for a quick ride down the 1,600-foot-long zip line.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JTrJR_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But for travelers who are looking for a less intense afternoon on the island, there's a slower option: a ride 450 feet into the sky on a large helium balloon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xIMQJ_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

However, like a visit to Thrill Waterpark, this scenic ride and the zip line cost extra as well.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g0Fv4_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

There are plenty of activities to fill an afternoon on the island.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcYa7_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

But Royal Caribbean still isn't done expanding its private getaway.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODAVq_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

In 2024, the cruise line will unveil CocoCay's newest addition — Hideaway Beach.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMhyL_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Full details have yet to be unveiled but a spokesperson told Insider that this adult-only neighborhood will have amenities like a pool and private cabanas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxESM_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

This addition will then grow the popular island's daily capacity to 13,000 guests.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIYjg_0l8Hl4Yi00

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean Group

Read the original article on Business Insider
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Suspected thieves using a Tesla as a getaway vehicle were caught after they stopped to charge it 15 minutes away
Buford, GA2 days ago
I make 6 figures as an 'undercover guest' who helps resorts with bad reviews improve their game. Here's what I look for and how I stay incognito.
Miami, FL14 hours ago
Bodycam footage shows cops forcefully arresting a Black family at Starbucks. A jury awarded them $8.25 million in damages.
Castro Valley, CA12 hours ago
Another friend traveled all the way to Texas with the 4 Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico but didn't cross the border with them because she didn't have her ID
Brownsville, TX9 hours ago
3 people who thought they could work remotely for good bought homes hours from their offices. Now they're being called back and facing the decision to quit or sell.
Freeport, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy