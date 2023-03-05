I toured Royal Caribbean's $250 million private island and saw why it's become so popular with passengers

Brittany Chang/Insider

Many of Royal Caribbean's North America-based itineraries stop at its private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The cruise line has seen "exceptionally high" demand for its private island, Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley told investors in February.

Take a look around Royal Caribbean's $250 million private Bahamas getaway.

Cruises offer a convenient low-stakes way to see bucket list destinations.But one of Royal Caribbean International's more frequented ports of call in its North America-based itineraries isn't a historic city in Mexico or an Instagrammable Alaskan town.

Instead, it's Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas.The company initially poured $250 million into the now-splashy getaway, which began welcoming guests in 2019.And so far, this investment has been a success: The island's financial returns have been "exceptionally high and significantly above its targeted returns," Naftali Holtz, Royal Caribbean Group's CFO, told investors in February.

Cruise lines like MSC, Holland America, and Disney all have their own private island destinations in the Bahamas.

But this competition doesn't seem to be worrying Royal Caribbean.Four years from its debut, Royal Caribbean travelers are still loving Perfect Day at CocoCay.The demand for the private island has been "exceptionally high," Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International's president and CEO, told investors …

… predicting that the island will see two-and-a-half to three million travelers this year.Let's take a look around the cruise line's big attraction that can accommodate two cruise ships and thousands of eager travelers.Perfect Day at CocoCay is filled with pockets of relaxation from these shady hammocks to the tree-lined walkways that snake around the island.To best explore CocoCay, let's go from neighborhood to neighborhood.Like Royal Caribbean's newer cruise ships, Perfect Day at CocoCay has several "neighborhoods," or sections, that appeal to different travelers of varying ages.When guests first step off the ship and walk towards the island, they'll be greeted by the Arrivals Plaza.The mood is immediately set with views of the water park, opportunities for photos…… and a large ship that doubles as an interactive playground.From there, travelers can either walk or take the tram to all the other neighborhoods.Families and couples looking for a more private getaway can pay extra to access the tree-lined Coco Beach Club.This pool and beachside retreat is complete with a restaurant, bar, lounge chairs …… and cabanas, some overwater with small slides.When I walked around Coco Beach Club, it was less intense and busy than the complimentary Chill Island and South Beach (not to be mistaken for Miami's infamous destination).These two "neighborhoods" looked more like a typical tourist-beloved beach destination.Here, there were no man-made pools or sit-down restaurants.Instead, there were rows of beach lounge chairs, umbrellas, and palm trees …… as well as shacks for portable meals and desserts.There's also the option to rent snorkeling gear, go on a guided jet ski tour, or swim up to South Beach's bar.

It's one of 10 bars on the island.Looking to break a sweat? Play beach volleyball or giant billiards, both located at South Beach as well.

Like Coco Beach Club, travelers looking for a more luxurious afternoon can rent a cabana or daybed on these public beaches.But if you can't stand the feeling of sand between your toes, there's always Oasis Lagoon.It's the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean, according to the cruise line, and is the go-to destination for those who would rather lounge by the pool than on a beach.

Here, the music and another swim-up bar fill the poolside getaway with pool party-like energy.But it won't get too rowdy: Splashaway Bay, a children's water playground, is located just next to Oasis Lagoon.Nearby, travelers can grab lunch or a snack at the grill overlooking Harbor Beach, yet another sandy lagoon.For a more exciting day at CocoCay, travelers can pay an extra fee to go to Thrill Waterpark.Here, you'll find what Royal Caribbean says is the tallest waterslide in North America.The aptly named 135-foot-tall Daredevil's Peak is nestled among other water slides, all providing varying levels of excitement.

For those who don't feel like launching themselves down 100-foot-tall slides, there's also a wave pool, an obstacle course-like pool …… a two-person rafting slide, and a set of racing slides.If that's not thrilling enough, travelers can head back to Oasis Lagoon for a quick ride down the 1,600-foot-long zip line.But for travelers who are looking for a less intense afternoon on the island, there's a slower option: a ride 450 feet into the sky on a large helium balloon.However, like a visit to Thrill Waterpark, this scenic ride and the zip line cost extra as well.There are plenty of activities to fill an afternoon on the island.But Royal Caribbean still isn't done expanding its private getaway.In 2024, the cruise line will unveil CocoCay's newest addition — Hideaway Beach.Full details have yet to be unveiled but a spokesperson told Insider that this adult-only neighborhood will have amenities like a pool and private cabanas.This addition will then grow the popular island's daily capacity to 13,000 guests.

