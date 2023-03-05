Players Championship: 5 things to know before you go to TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course

Players Championship week is here.

Tuesday is Military Appreciation Day, the first day fans can come to the course to watch the PGA Tour pros practice at the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass and stick around for a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. and a concert by Riley Green at the 17th hole's Island Green.

A field led by world No. 1-ranked Jon Rahm, No. 2 Rory McIlroy and No. 3 Scottie Scheffler will begin play on Thursday for the largest purse on the Tour, $25 million. The winner will earn $4.5 million.

Here are five things to remember before coming to the golf course and upon arrival:

1. Digital ticketing and parking

Tickets and parking passes must have been purchased in advance and downloaded to your digital device. No tickets or parking passes will be sold on site. Tuesday tickets will be good for admission to the Riley Green concert. Children 15 years and younger are admitted free with a ticketed adult.

2. Download the PGA Tour App

Don't try to negotiate The Players without it. In addition to statistics, video, tee times and other information, the Wayfinding technology of the app will enable fans to find their way around the property and locate anything from the nearest restroom to where their favorite player is on the course.

3. If you have kids

One order of business might be to familiarize everyone with the PGA Tour's autograph policy. The autograph areas are located near the entrance to the practice facility and near "The Perch," or the two-story structure between the 18th green and the 10th tee where players sign their scorecards. Please don't request autographs on the course and no memorabilia can be brought to the course to sign — only items purchased at the PGA Tour Fan Shop or hats worn to the course.

Families with small children can find a place to rest at the Family Lounge, presented by Wolfson Children's Hospital at the Stadium Village, and the Kids Zone, presented by Nemours Children's Health near the eighth green.

4. Dining and imbibing

Where to start? The best thing to do is bring your appetite. The Players will offer almost as many places to eat, drink and socialize as there are holes on the golf course.

Perhaps start with the newest option: The Oasis and Tito's Stillhouse Lounge near the new ninth tee.

Other options include barbecue, seafood, tacos, subs, lobster, subs, skewers and pizza.

If you leave the course hungry, it's your own fault.

Fans are also allowed to bring their own food, but it's restricted to a 1-gallon, clear plastic bag, with the food items wrapped in clear wrap. The policy does not allow for outside beverages.

Follow this mantra: hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, especially if you're out on a warm day and doing a lot of walking. The Players allows fans to bring a reusable plastic or metal cup up to 32 ounces (as long as they're empty at the entry and exit gates) and there are free filtered water stations to fill them as often as needed. The water is located at the permanent restrooms near the ninth fairway, 10th tee, 11th green and 16th green.

5. Watch the pros practice

If you play golf, you're watching the best in the world ply their craft. You'd be surprised how much you can pick up by watching them practice on the range and short-game area, and on the course during practice rounds. Try to emulate some of the drills you see them do, especially on the putting green, and pay close attention to how much time they spend putting, chipping and pitching, as compared to bashing drivers.

These guys aren't the best in the world just because they hit it a long way (they can). But they've gotten to this point in their careers because they know the game from 100 yards in is everything.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Players Championship: 5 things to know before you go to TPC Sawgrass Players Stadium Course