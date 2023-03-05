Holland native continues to grow as an artist

For Kristin Donnelly, her passion for drawing and art began at a young age.

At first, it was coloring, drawing and doodling. As the Holland native got older, she pushed herself to learn and grow as an artist.

“Throughout the years, I have pushed myself to learn more and I taught myself a lot of the things I know now,” Donnelly said. “I also had great art teachers growing up who always pushed me to do my best and to believe in myself.”

While Donnelly was born in Holland, she was raised in Zeeland and graduated from Zeeland East High School. After graduating, she headed to Grand Valley State University, where she graduated with degrees in marketing and management.

“I chose to pursue marketing and management instead of art because I never wanted to make my passion for art dwindle due to having to do it rather than wanting to do it,” Donnelly said. “I’ve always enjoyed making art for people but it wasn’t until a few years ago that I found I was able to make a secondary income from it.”

Although she currently works as a creative marketing director for a company in Saranac, Donnelly said she continues to do what she loves — create.

Whether it is painting the old Tigers Stadium on the wall of Goog’s Pub and Grub, painting and designing murals for her company’s office or drawing realistic portraits of pets, Donnelly is always using her creative side.

“Nowadays I am constantly trying to push myself to make each new piece better than the last,” Donnelly said. “I try to be creative at least once a day, even with that means creating something ‘ugly.’”

Today, that means spending about 20 hours a week focusing on her art. Whether that’s working on commissions or passion projects, Donnelly said she is able to learn and grow through each piece she works on.

“I have found that you learn a lot from things that don’t work out in your paintings or drawings and from there you have so much potential for growth,” she said.

Although Donnelly is currently focusing on realistic pencil drawings and acrylic paintings of pets and people, she said that her family has not only supported her passion but also encouraged her to push herself outside her comfort zone and to be more confident in her artwork.

“My absolute favorite part about creating art is seeing people’s reactions when they receive their finished product, it truly never gets old,” Donnelly said.

Donnelly said she plans to continue to create, and encourages others to try and explore their creative side.

“The world deserves more art and less blank walls so I like to encourage everyone to take a shot at creating, you never know where it might lead you.”

For those looking to contact Donnelly about her work, visit her Instagram page at kristindonnelly.art.

— Contact freelancer Austin Metz atametz@gannett.com.