The Holland Sentinel

CityFlatsHotel to be renamed Tulyp following remodel

By Austin Metz, The Holland Sentinel,

4 days ago

HOLLAND — A downtown Holland hotel will soon have a new name meant to better connect the hotel with Holland’s roots.

CityFlatsHotel Holland has announced that following a round of renovations, it will now be known as Tulyp.

“We pride ourselves in not just quality service but really respecting and reflecting the character and traditions of the communities we serve,” said Peter Beukema, CHA and CEO of 6PM Hospitality. “The re-branding will be complete just before the annual Tulip Time begins.”

The hotel is owned and operated by 6PM Hospitality of Zeeland and will still be part of the Hilton-Tapestry family of hotels with reservations to still come through Hilton.

Along with the rebranding, the hotel lobby and rooms are being remodeled and the restaurant, coffee shop and events portion of the hotel are all also being renamed.

The new names include:

  • The restaurant will be 1867 Lounge, named after the year Holland was incorporated as a city
  • The coffee shop will use Dutch spelling and be called Koffie Cafe
  • CityVū Events will be called Piek Events, indicating top floor with Dutch spelling.

Leigh Farrell, director of hotel operations for 6PM Hospitality, said the initial discussions about a potential name change started in 2021 but really picked up steam last year as renovations were being completed.

“We knew that we needed to do some renovations and we felt that gave us the opportunity to capture a new name that spoke to our location and that was unique to only our location,” Farrell said.

Along with the new name, the renovations allowed the hotel to create additional event space, something Farrell said was needed due to past demand.

“When we saw the name on paper, it really just stuck with us,” Farrell said. “It really fit our brand and what we wanted and it fits this location and captures what we were looking for.”

Farrell said they initially went through Hilton to approve the name change and then through the Downtown Design Review Board for approval of the new signage. Farrell said residents will start to see the new signage in mid-to-late March.

The plan moving forward is to hold an open house event in April as a way to show community partners the renovations and rebranding. More details will come out soon.

— Contact freelancer Austin Metz at ametz@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: CityFlatsHotel to be renamed Tulyp following remodel

