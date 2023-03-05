Mark Lane: A new spot for beach dogs if the plan doesn’t slip the leash

County Council members recently spent four hours in a discussion about allowing dogs on the beach. And they're not finished yet. They're set to take up the issue again at the Council's March 21 meeting. Next to beach driving, no beach issue routinely excites more extended debate and leaves the public more divided.

As things stand now, dogs are allowed only in Smyrna Dunes Park and Lighthouse Point Park in Ponce Inlet, and even then, they must be on leashes. (I know, this requirement is routinely ignored, but it's there on the signs.)

The Council turned down allowing dogs on the beach twice in 2021 and in 2014 and in 2009. The old Beach Advisory Board took up the issue regularly through the 1990s.

The dog ban has been in effect ever since the county took over management of the beach at the start of 1988. Before that, dogs were banned in most beachside areas. Cities had experimented with leash laws for years but found them ignored and unenforceable, so the bans went into effect in the 1970s in New Smyrna Beach, Ormond Beach and Daytona Beach.

Over the past few years, many dog-beach advocates staked out a maximalist position of allowing dogs everywhere on the beach. This time, the Council discussion circled in on a limited dog-friendly area in Ormond-by-the-Sea near Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park, already the site of a dog park. A reasonable spot since the existing dog-friendly beach areas are both on southern parts of Volusia County beaches, and this would give north county people a more convenient spot to roll with the hounds by the surf. Better still, it's a stretch of beach I seldom visit, so personally I'm OK with it.

Volusia County has 47 miles of lightly policed beach. As a practical matter, this means a lot of beach rules are on the honor system. Even so, the Beach Safety Division fielded 3,871 dog complaint calls last year, down from 4,859 the year before, Beach Safety Chief Andrew Ethridge told the Council.

Any customary beach walker will tell you that the dog ban is routinely ignored. I wouldn't expect a leash rule to be widely followed, either. This can still be a wide beach at summertime low tides, which leaves the big dogs just begging to run. And it's hard to play fetch or wade in the surf with a leash. This is what the cities discovered back in the days before county control.

This means if a dedicated dog beach is going to work, it will need dog-beach staffing. People to remind folks of the leash law, to clean up and, yes, scoop poop. And that means payroll and maintenance costs for the county that somebody will need to pay for every year. Not a huge budget item, but one more thing on top of everything else. And coming at a time when some Council members also want to reduce beach tolls.

Volusia County is fortunate in that we have a beach with room for a lot of different beach experiences. We enjoy a multi-beach.

At the north and south ends, there are more natural beaches, peaceful places where you can fish in the surf without fear of snagging a swimmer. Places where you can watch the birds or walk where the sound of waves doesn't contend with the sound of engines and speaker setups. But there are also happening tourist beach stretches where you can feel like you’re part of the beach party at peak seasons. There are a few surfer-beach stretches when the waves are right. There are places where you can drive a car when tide and sand conditions permit, but also places where you can enjoy the peace and safety of being away from cars.

So it's not unreasonable to add a northern dog beach to this mix. Just so long as it doesn't intrude on all the other kinds of beach experiences our big stretch of sand offers.

It won't be cost-free but it would expand the offerings, which is always welcome. It's even tempting to imagine that it might, just maybe, help settle decades of debate about dogs on the beach or at least put it on a shorter leash.

Mark Lane is a News-Journal columnist. His email is mlanewrites@gmail.com.