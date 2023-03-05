Open in App
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

NASCAR's Ray Evernham, Fonty Flock among new Motorsports Hall inductees in Daytona Beach

By Ken Willis, The Daytona Beach News-Journal,

4 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH — The most versatile hall of fame in auto racing — or perhaps any realm — flexes its credentials again this week with a new class of inductees who built fame on asphalt and dirt, in the air, and even in emergency medicine.

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, housed outside of Turn 4 at Daytona International Speedway, welcomes 10 new honorees this week during events Monday and Tuesday in Daytona Beach.

The new class:

Zora Arkus-Duntov

A champion driver before becoming an engineer dubbed “the father of the Corvette” and the leader of early Corvette racing efforts.

Henry Banks

USAC open-wheel racing champion who later became USAC’s longtime director of competition.

Dick Burleson

Off-road cycle racing’s “King Richard,” who won eight straight AMA Enduro championships from 1974-81.

Art Chester

Champion air racer and designer of planes in the 1930s and ’40s.

Ray Evernham

Former racer-turned-crew chief who helped Jeff Gordon win three Cup Series championships in the 1990s.

Fonty Flock

Won 19 NASCAR races in just 154 starts in the 1950s, was ranked 38th in the News-Journal’s recent ranking of the top 75 Cup Series racers of all time.

Darrell Gwynn

Drag racer won 18 Top Fuel events between 1986-89. A 1990 crash ended his career and eventually redirected his focus to a foundation that continues to aid others with disabilities.

Ab Jenkins

Popularized the Bonneville Salt Flats and land-speed records in the 1920-30s. Most prolific record was in endurance, however, set when he drove, solo, 3,254 miles in 24 hours at an average speed of 153 mph.

Drs. Stephen Olvey and Terry Trammell

Working in IndyCar, they’re credited with revolutionizing emergency services in racing.

This week’s festivities include a Monday night reception at the Hall of Fame, followed by Tuesday night’s formal induction ceremony at the Shores Resort and Spa.

