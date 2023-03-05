Gibson Southern makes 11 threes, routs Mater Dei in Class 3A sectional championship

BOONVILLE, Ind. — Gibson Southern sat in the locker room somberly after losing on the road to Mount Vernon a few months ago.

A loss to the Wildcats was its fifth-straight to start the season. Raw emotions came out from the players as they had heart-to-heart conversations with each other. They talked about how they wanted their season to end. They certainly didn’t want to continue losing.

After losing the next game after Mount Vernon and compiling a 3-9 record at the halfway mark of the season, the Titans began to gain steam. They lost only one game in February and rode the hot hand into Saturday's Class 3A Sectional 32 championship in Boonville.

Gibson Southern was in complete control against Mater Dei and cruised to the 70-51 victory, clinching the fifth sectional title in program history and first since 2002.

Gibson Southern coach Mark Rohrer has won a sectional title with three different schools. He led South Knox to back-to-back championships before winning another with Southridge in 2021.

“We really worked toward this,” senior Jaxun Lamb said. “Now our next focus is regionals (against No. 6 North Daviess). So our main focus is to win that.”

Rohrer thought of an easy way out when his team was on its slide. There were a couple of times when he considered putting out his younger players on the court. But he didn’t. He continued to trust in his senior class.

“We knew that we were going to ride them at the end of the season,” Rohrer said. “Their willing to stay the course when times were tough during the season is why we were in this position tonight.”

The Titans (13-12) learned to close out games during their hot streak. Half of their losses during their poor start came by by six points or less. The seniors wanted to prove Rohrer made the right decision.

“He really keeps us motivated,” Cole McKee said. “And he’s just really good at what he does. We really came together after that bad start. And that was how we wound up winning sectionals.”

“I’m just glad that he stuck with us,” Lamb added. “He’s a great coach. Anything he says, it’s always right. I’m glad that we could prove him right and make him proud.”

After a tightly-contested first quarter, Gibson Southern pulled away from Mater Dei. The Titans made 11 3-pointers in the game; five came from the second quarter with three from McKee. He finished with a game-high 24 points while Lamb (13) and Ethan Spindler (12) also were in double figures.

The big outing from McKee was, well, key. He missed all of last season with a collarbone injury and it took a while for him to get back into a groove. Rohrer challenged McKee before a late-January game against Washington to start asserting himself more and to elevate his teammates.

“He started doing that down the stretch for us,” Rohrer said. “Cole McKee really changed our season with the way that he started playing.”

The Titans stifled Mater Dei (14-11) defensively. The Wildcats were outscored 20-2 in the second quarter. While they struggled to make shots throughout, Gibson Southern continued firing away from the perimeter and insite.

It was also critical for Gibson Southern to limit Mason Wunderlich and Blake Herdes. Both had put up over 30 points each over their previous two games. Wunderlich had a 20-point outing against Memorial on Friday but did not score against the Titans until the second half. Herdes was limited in the first half before finding a groove.

The plan to limit Wunderlich and Herdes worked.

"If we did that, we knew we had a great shot at winning,” McKee said. “Coach Rohrer had a great game plan for us. We knew that we couldn’t overlook them.”

The Gibson Southern/North Daviess regional matchup will be at Washington next Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The Titans know the massive test that lies ahead with the defending state champion Cougars (23-5). They jumped from Class A to 3A and have continued to roll.

Still, Rohrer likes his team's chances.

"Everybody's a good team at this point of the season," Rohrer said. "Our record may not show it, but we're a pretty dangerous team right now. They're just a bunch of winners, and we're going to have to do a great job of prepping this week for that and playing our best 32 minutes."

