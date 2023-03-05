Open in App
Alachua County, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Gainesville Sun

Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary: To fertilize, or not to fertilize

By Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THiUs_0l8HjDdG00

Temperatures are warming up, and spring is showing her colors (and pollen!). You may be thinking that it’s time to get a head start on the growing season and make a grab for the fertilizer. Stop! (Cue the record player scratch sound effect). Yes, the Alachua County fertilizer code says you can apply fertilizer from March through June, but just because you can doesn’t mean you should.

Since fertilizers containing nitrogen and/or phosphorus can decrease water quality by running off into nearby surface waters or leaching into our groundwater, it is important that we only use fertilizers when plants need them and can use them. Applying too much fertilizer also can burn plants, trigger excessive growth and aggravate pest problems. Plus, fertilizers cost money and time to apply. If your plants don’t need it, you can use that time and money for something else (like buying more plants!).

So, before reaching for the fertilizer, reach for some information.

Get to know your plants: Plants can vary in their nutrient needs, depending on their species, age and where they are planted, and one fertilizer type does not fit all plants. For example, turfgrasses will have different nutrient requirements than shrubs, which in turn will differ from trees.

Young, actively growing plants with developing root systems may need fertilizer to give them a head start until their roots can establish and access nutrients on their own. In contrast, older plants with established root systems may not need any fertilizer at all.

Determine if your plant(s) and/or soil environment need fertilizer: A general rule is that if a plant is in a location where it is thriving and has become established, it most likely does not need fertilizer. If a plant is in a container, newly planted, in poor soil or showing signs of a nutrient deficiency, then it may need to be fertilized. Plants also may only need fertilizer at certain times; for example, right before flowering or fruiting. A soil test can help you understand what nutrients are present in your soil and provide recommendations based on the plants you are growing or want to grow. For more information, contact your local county extension office.

If fertilizer is needed, determine how much and when to apply: To avoid overfertilizing, first know your fertilizer ordinances for your county. In Alachua County, fertilizers containing phosphorus are prohibited unless a deficiency is verified by a soil or plant tissue test since phosphorus is usually abundant in our soils. Fertilizers with nitrogen must have a minimum of 50% of the nitrogen in a slow- or controlled-release form and only be applied from March to June.

Next, read and follow the label on the fertilizer container for application instructions and to understand what you are applying. If you need help with calculations, contact your local extension office and provide the type of fertilizer you are using, the plants you are fertilizing and the size of the area that you want to fertilize.

Fertilizing is only helpful to the plant if it is actively growing and can uptake the nutrients. If the plant is dormant or has slowed growth due to seasonal changes, temperature extremes or drought, then it is not a good time to fertilize since most of it will not be taken up by the plant. Additionally, if a plant is stressed due to disease or pest pressure, it’s best to address the disease or pest problem first before applying fertilizer.

For future plantings, select plants that match the site’s soil, light, water and climatic conditions: When plants are matched to their environment, they require fewer inputs. They may need some help when they are initially planted, but once established and growing, they should need little to no fertilizer.

Help us help you!: The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Master Gardener Volunteers are conducting a countywide survey of homeowners on their current landscape pest and disease knowledge and practices. Information collected from this survey will be used to inform our educational programs and help us continue to provide science-based recommendations to the public to improve home landscape quality and protect Florida’s natural resources for communities and future generations. To participate in our survey, visit go.ufl.edu/wmkyosn.

To learn more about managing your Florida landscape, reach out to UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County’s office to speak with a Master Gardener Volunteer at 955-2402 or mag@alachuacounty.us.

— Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary is the Environmental and Community Horticulture Extension Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. Contact her at cnazarioleary@ufl.edu or 955-2402.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, March 9-15, 2023
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
This Is Florida's Best College For 2023
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Chipotle opens second Ocala location
Ocala, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hazardous waste event to be held for Clay County residents
Keystone Heights, FL1 day ago
Lake Butler leaders appoint interim city manager
Lake Butler, FL1 day ago
Bravo Supermarkets Opens New Store In Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL3 days ago
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of Florida
Lake City, FL4 days ago
Deputies seek silver Saturn Sky convertible after body found in burned Putnam County home
Hawthorne, FL3 days ago
Putnam County house fire leads to homicide investigation
Hawthorne, FL2 days ago
Interlachen crash causes road closure after electrical pole knocked down
Interlachen, FL19 hours ago
Two Bradford County students arrested for writing ‘Hit List’ on whiteboard
Starke, FL2 days ago
Firefighters battle Sunday morning fire in High Springs
High Springs, FL4 days ago
Ocala Publix employee arrested for fraudulently using co-worker’s credit card
Ocala, FL8 hours ago
Multiple bags of meth found during Suwannee County traffic stop
Branford, FL1 day ago
Lake Butler woman dies in single-vehicle crash
Lake Butler, FL3 days ago
Ocala police warning area residents of recent scam calls
Ocala, FL2 days ago
Crescent City man killed in Putnam County crash, FHP says
Crescent City, FL2 days ago
81-year-old woman killed in Marion County crash, troopers say
Summerfield, FL3 days ago
Dog attacks Gainesville Police officer while responding to a domestic violence incident
Gainesville, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy