Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Readers pay tribute to huge Tennessee Vols fan Roger the sports talk-show caller | Adams

By John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kPVf_0l8HhTRE00

Tennessee football, baseball and basketball all got the creative juices of my literary contributors flowing this week.

But most of my emails were a tribute to Knoxville’s most famous talk-show caller, Roger Davis, who died at the age of 40.

I included a couple of the many emails I received about him.

David writes: This is the first time I’ve emailed anyone associated with tv/radio/newspaper. I just wanted to thank you for your article about Roger. He will certainly be missed by many folks, but I know he’s in a better place. I never had the privilege of meeting Roger, yet I felt like I lost an old friend.

My response: A lot of people felt that way about Roger.

Judy writes: Thank you for the article honoring Roger Davis. I often heard him call in to John and Jimmy’s time slot. They were always so courteous to him.

I was glad to hear his speech was less impaired when he was interacting in a different environment than the radio. God bless him for not being afraid to “call in,” however. May he find a new voice now.

My response: Roger was both courageous and kind. That’s a rare combination.

Tim writes: Could I please have my 3 minutes back for reading about the "next great rivalry" between USC and your LSWho women's basketball team? Why are you (yet again) boring us with things we don't care about?

My response: You wasted three minutes of your life reading a column of no interest to you. Then, you spent even more of your valuable time composing a well crafted email and sending it my way.

Looks like I have a new fan. Welcome to the club.

Glenn writes: Landing a 2024 commitment from J J Harrell, the #5 player in Mississippi right under the nose of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State is a big get for Josh Heupel. His 2023 recruiting haul and the thus far talented 2024 commitments prove the early concerns of Heupel’s recruiting ability were premature.

After his successful 2022 season with the limited talent he inherited, one wonders how high this coach’s ceiling can be in future years with an infusion of the strong talent he is assembling.

My response: Start saving up on confetti and practicing your “We’re No. 1 chant.”

Tim writes: Excellent article on Tony and the baseball program. By the way, I really enjoyed you on the Tony Basilio show this past football season.

My response: Thanks, but we’re not just football. You can hear me every Thursday from 11 to 1 on Tony’s show, where we will discuss my medical mishaps as well as Tony’s ill-fated teenage dating ventures.

Bill writes: John- been reading you daily for years. Most of my comments about your work have been negative. This article (about Tony Vitello), in my opinion, may be your finest piece. But don’t expect more praise from me … unless you’ve earned it, as in this case.

My response: Thanks so much for a few crumbs of praise. Approval from my readers means everything to me.

Larry writes: The reference to South Carolina Spurrier era in a recent SEC Unfiltered podcast got me thinking. When SC hired Spurrier, I recall rumors that Tennessee had the opportunity to hire Spurrier. I was still in the military and out of the loop. Any truth to the rumors?

My response: Why would Tennessee have had any interest in hiring Steve Spurrier before the 2005 season when coach Phillip Fulmer was about to lead the Vols to a 5-6 record?

Anthony writes: : I really think Barnes need an assistant coach that focuses on recruiting offensive minded recruits. Barnes is a true master at preaching defense, but you have to score to win ball games. It appears that this team peaked too soon. Barnes needs some help, but I don’t think the AD is brave enough to have that talk.

My response: You are the first person I’ve heard question the bravery of Tennessee athletics director Danny White. I think it’s inappropriate to criticize someone’s courage unless you have been in a fox hole with him.

I apologize to White and his family. Maybe, they will forgive you.

Mark writes: I just read an article regarding the future demise of the Pac 12/10/8/whatever conference. Actually, I wish I hadn't read it, as it just makes me sick thinking about what has happened to these conferences and universities as all that matters to them is how many millions they can make.

Plenty of useful idiots with enough cash to buy a $200.00 ticket and a pair of striped or checkerboard overalls and a 6 pack of bud light though, so I'm sure all will turn out just fine, for a little while at least.

My response: The Pac-10 still can survive. I recommend it go on the offensive.

Why not try to lure Vanderbilt and Missouri from the SEC?

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
In-state TE, brother of current Vol 'thrilled' to get Tennessee offer
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee Basketball: Season awards, SEC Tournament schedule, more
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Rucker: Base-running blunders finally cost No. 3 Vols. This was coming.
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SEC Men's Basketball Tournament makes big return to Music City
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Former patient of convicted Tennessee doctor reacts to his sentencing
Madison, AL23 hours ago
Falcons soar into state tournament for first time
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Star-Studded ‘Love Rising’ Benefit Concert to Support Tennessee’s LGBTQIA+ Community
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Alabama fugitive found at Knoxville Chick-fil-A
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
In the wake of Tennessee’s drag ban, Knoxville will have a march instead of a parade this Pride
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
Tennessee tree owners' rights and responsibilities come to light after storm
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Knoxville multi-use stadium funding confirmed, project moving forward
Knoxville, TN3 days ago
1977 "Hard Luck" photo of Governor Bill Lee in drag expected to be put on billboards
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Missing Sevierville teen found dead in Knoxville, TBI says
Sevierville, TN3 days ago
Missing Ohio man last seen in Gatlinburg found
Gatlinburg, TN2 days ago
Tennessee doctor, wife get 20 years in federal prison for illegally distributing opioids in Alabama
Lewisburg, TN2 days ago
What does ‘woke’ mean?
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Webstaurant Store, LLC to open distribution in Middle Tennessee
Lebanon, TN3 days ago
Truck hauling 30K pounds of wine overturns
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Bassist Michael Rhodes' Cause of Death Mysterious: Nashville Session Musician Dead at 69
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Kentucky Gentlemen break barriers as Black, gay country artists in Nashville
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown
Morristown, TN11 hours ago
Group identifies East TN roads with most crashes, hopes to eliminate fatal crashes in region
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Oversized loads are for Eastman’s new acetylated wood facility
Kingsport, TN2 days ago
Witness shares horrific details in street racing crash death
Nashville, TN2 days ago
TBI: That Guilt Should Not Escape
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Knoxville woman turns 105; what’s her secret?
Knoxville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy