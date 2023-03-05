Open in App
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Why Dwyer basketball and Fred Ross now stand alone in Palm Beach County history

By Eric J. Wallace and Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WlETl_0l8HhQn300

Dwyer basketball and longtime head coach Fred Ross now stand alone as the most successful high school basketball program and coach in Palm Beach County history.

The Panthers defeated Ponte Vedra 51-40 on Saturday evening in Lakeland to seal the program's fourth state championship.

Dwyer's fourth state championship broke a tie with Pahokee (1983, 1982, 1977) and Suncoast (1990, 1985, 1984), who won all of their state titles before Dwyer was founded in 1991.

Ross is also the first boys basketball coach to win four FHSAA state championships in Palm Beach County.

He was previously tied with Pahokee's Eddie Lee Rhodes, Cardinal Newman and Summit Christian's Murray Smith as well as legendary Roosevelt and North Shore head coach Floyd Andrews, who each won three FHSAA titles.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Dwyer Basketball State Champions

2023 – Dwyer (29-1)

  • Lone loss 62-57 at Lake Worth
  • Veteran core with seniors Mason Brown, Blake Wilson, Nelson Atilus and Kyle McNeal
  • First Palm Beach County boys basketball program to win four state titles

2011 – Dwyer (32-1)

  • Lone loss 76-64 vs. Winter Park
  • Future NFL quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Victor Adams led in scoring
  • Joel James, who played collegegiately for North Carolina, was top underclassman

2005 – Dwyer (28-5)

  • County's first back-to-back state champion since Cardinal Newman (1999-2000)
  • Future NBA player Alonzo Gee was "go-to" guy
  • Key contributors included Kyle Marks, who played at Nebraska, FGCU

2004 – Dwyer (25-3)

  • School's first boys basketball state champions
  • Touted backcourt Leemire Goldwire and Corey Young broke through after 2022 semifinal loss
  • Ross earned first state title after 22 seasons coaching

Palm Beach County Boys Basketball State Champions

Dwyer – 4

  • (2023, 2011, 2005, 2004 – Head coach Fred Ross)

Pahokee – 3

  • (1983, 1982, 1977 – Eddie Lee Rhodes)

Suncoast – 3

  • (1990, 1985, 1984 – Rob Long; Robert Traina)

Cardinal Newman – 2

  • (2000, 1999 – Murray Smith)

Grandview Prep – 2

  • (2016, 2013 – Joe Dawson)

North Shore – 2

  • (1980, 1974 – Floyd Andrews)

Benjamin – 1

  • (2001 – Ron Johnson)

Palm Beach Gardens – 1

  • (1984 – Duffy Westmoreland)

Roosevelt – 1

  • (1968 – Floyd Andrews)

St. Andrew’s – 1

  • (2020 – John O’Connell)

Summit Christian – 1

  • (2011 – Murray Smith)

Twin Lakes – 1

  • (1971 – Joe Ceravola)

Wellington – 1

  • (2015 – Matthew Colin)
