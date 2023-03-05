Open in App
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Dwyer dispatches Ponte Vedra to win Class 6A state boys basketball title

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post,

4 days ago

LAKELAND — A boys basketball state championship is coming home to Palm Beach County.

The Dwyer boys basketball team defeated Ponte Vedra 51-40 on Saturday night at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland to clinch the program's fourth state championship.

Since founding the program in 1991, head coach Fred Ross has led the Panthers to each title, including wins in 2004, 2005 and 2011 − and he got to watch his grandson Bobby Gilbert III drive the ball downcourt for the game-winning dunk at the buzzer before the junior was piled onto by his teammates.

Highlighted by an MVP-worthy, game-high 14-point performance from junior Amari Nealy, Dwyer (29-1) kept Ponte Vedra (23-7) at a distance for much of the night after building a 12-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

More: Dwyer basketball celebrates state championship win against Ponte Vedra

Nealy proves to be next star for Panthers

"Our defense is the reason we won the game," Ross said, reminding of the team's "D-Block' slogan in the moments after the chant echoed through the arena.

Nealy contributed nine of 27 total team rebounds − seven in the first half − helping Dwyer's dominating defense keep Ponte Vedra star shooter Ben Ritchie and the Sharks to just 18 points by halftime. He was supported by four critical steals and rebounds from senior guard Mason Brown.

"Mari, he helped us out a lot," senior guard Kyle McNeal said.

After the Panthers' semifinal win over Wharton on Thursday, Ross' pregame scouting of his potential Saturday opponent was simple: "If they're our size, 6-foot-6 or shorter, then we feel like we can play with anybody."

Unfortunately for Ponte Vedra, Dwyer had the bigger sharks in Nealy and Brown.

"I just don't think that team has faced the kind of defense that we play," Ross said.

Senior class made Dwyer destined from start

Ponte Vedra tied Dwyer just once. A far cry from the program's 2022 appearance in the championship against last year's winner Martin County.

With three minutes left in the first quarter, Ponte Vedra’s Nathan Bunkosky netted two and added a free throw to answer a bucket from McNeal that put the Panthers on the board.

A 17-point offensive performance for Dwyer in the second quarter proved McNeal’s game at mid-range knocked Ponte Vedra’s confidence early − and that the football star made the right decision to return to court before heading off to Florida International following what could've been a season-ending ankle injury at the top of the year.

McNeal and teammate since fifth grade Blake Wilson, bound for College of Staten Island, promised each other they weren't leaving Dwyer without a ring.

There were no broken promises to be had in Lakeland, which is why the group made a call to 2022 region semifinalist and former basketball star Xavier Scott to tell the Illinois cornerback that the Panthers were as deep as ever and that his brother, Xanai, a sophomore, was a champion.

McNeal and Wilson contributed six points and three rebounds each, but their presence on the court since their first varsity starts as underclassmen can't be quantified in numbers.

"I don't really know how to describe words for these boys right here. This is a big brotherhood. I love these boys," Wilson said. "We put in all the work even outside of practice. On and off the court we're doing the right things − at school, on the streets, even when we come into the gym."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVb7r_0l8HhKjv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjxhU_0l8HhKjv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emhUl_0l8HhKjv00

"Togetherness" is what Ross said set this roster apart from any he'd coached in his decades at Dwyer, the crew knew it'd have to help Frenelson Atilus get comfortable stepping up in bigger roles once held by key seniors like Scott and making Brown, a transfer from Santa Fe, feel at home.

"Once we got over that hump of teamwork, I think that's when it really started coming together," Wilson said.

Scoring ten and nine points, respectively, in their final four quarters as Panthers, it was evident Atilus and Brown settled in just fine.

"Sometimes I want to cuss them out, but that's my OGs so I had to calm down sometimes, but our hard work paid off and I've got a great team, man," Atilus laughed.

"Coming in, they all had the same mindset as me in winning and trying to get a ring − I just felt like I fit right in," Brown said, adding his teammates treat him like he's been there since Dwyer's last title appearance two years ago.

"I knew he would just add to what we already have," Ross said of Brown.

"We love basketball," Ross said.

Despite a heavy hand of fouls from the stripes, the Panther's "unbreakable bond" made it clear the Panthers would emerge victorious. Just as it did against Wharton.

And long before the Panthers became Palm Beach County's only nationally-ranked squad in January.

Even before the 26-point deficit that marked its win of the historic season.

It was always Dwyer.

Emilee Smarr is the high school sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dwyer dispatches Ponte Vedra to win Class 6A state boys basketball title

