Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Super DIRTcar Series 2023 Championship Season Starts at Atomic

By Provided by Super DIRTcar Series,

4 days ago
CHILLICOTHE – The chase for the 2023 Super DIRTcar Series championship begins with the Series’ debut at Atomic Speedway, March 31-April 1, for the Rumble in the Hills.

The Beast of the Northeast’s highly anticipated first visit to the 3/8-mile track in Chillicothe, while also mark the Series’ first trek west to Ohio since 2019. Along with serving as the championship season-opener, the doubleheader weekend will also award a Super DIRT Week 51 guaranteed starting spot each night and two large paydays. Friday’s Feature will pay $10,000 to win and Saturday’s will pay $12,000 to win.

Several teams have already had the chance to see where their 2023 program is at during the non-points Super DIRTcar Series events at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals in mid-February. Now, they’ll see where they stand with points on the line.

Money Mat

Mat Williamson, the 2019 Super DIRTcar Series champion, is already off to a strong start in 2023, having won his first DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator championship at Volusia Speedway Park. He also swept the final two Features of the event with an exciting last lap pass each race.

That momentum is on top of the two victories he picked up at The Dirt Track at Charlotte at the conclusion of the 2022 season. He’s also already proved to be strong at 3/8-mile tracks, having won at Ransomville Speedway with the Super DIRTcar Series last year, as well. He’ll be poised to carry his suitcase of momentum into Atomic to start his chase for a second Super DIRTcar Series title. 9 TO 10: After a history setting season in 2022, picking up more than 40 wins throughout his season, including his third Billy Whittaker Cars 200 triumph at the 50th Super DIRT Week, and his ninth Super DIRTcar Series championship, Matt Sheppard will look to write another history book in 2023. Chasing an iconic 10th Super DIRTcar Series title, Sheppard will first try to write his name as the inaugural Series winner at Atomic. Of his seven Series victories in 2022, one came at a 3/8-mile track – Big Diamond Speedway.

Heartbreak Kid

Entering his fourth full-time season with the Super DIRTcar Series, Jack Lehner was a lap away from his first Series victory in February at Volusia Speedway Park. But then, when a lap car blocked his lane, he had to watch Mat Williamson drive around him and take away the victory. However, it was a sign of change for Lehner. A sign that his off-season work of “rebuilding everything” is working. He knows he can compete with the likes of Williamson and Sheppard. He knows he can go to Atomic and contend for the win. If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

The Super DIRTcar Series is brought to fans by many important sponsors and partners, including: Case Construction Equipment (Official Construction Equipment), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel), Chevy Performance Parts, iRacing (Official Online Racing Game) and NAPA Auto Parts. Contingency sponsors include: ARP (Automotive Racing Products), ASI Race Wear, Behrent's Performance Warehouse, Bicknell Racing Products, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Fox Factory, MSD, My Place Hotels, Swift Springs, and Wrisco-Wieland Metal Services (Exclusive Racing Aluminum); along with manufacturer sponsors, including: FIREBULL, Intercomp, and Racing Electronics.

