Chillicothe Gazette

Public records: Ross County marriage licenses

By Chillicothe Gazette,

4 days ago

The following couples applied for marriage licenses in Ross County between Feb. 1 to 28.

  • Matthew Lee Gibson, 25, of Chillicothe, and Paige Taylor Triplett, 25, of South Bloomfield
  • James Dean Cominsky, 31, of Frankfort, and Emily Glen Higginbotham, 25, of Frankfort
  • Michael David Martin, 46, of Chillicothe, and Kristy Marie Grier, 44, of Massilon
  • Demetria Breon Wimbley, 28, of Chillicothe, and Robert Louis Betts, 28, of Chillicothe
  • Allen Michael Martin, 31, of Chillicothe, and Cassandra Shae DaMico, 30, of Chillicothe
  • Carey Edward James, 29, of Chillicothe, and Karson Taylor Mcdonald, 25, of Chillicothe
  • Abby Sue Ater, 33, of Chillicothe, and Robert Lee Murray, 37, of Chillicothe
  • John Marvin Winfield, 40, of Chillicothe, and Tammy Lynn Maynard, 40, of Chillicothe
  • Harvey Allen Rhodes, 21, of Frankfort, and Katie Darlene Nolt, 21, of Greenfield
  • Cierrah Rose Fisher, 23, of Laurelville, and Brylee Colton Smith, 22, of Laurelville
  • Richard Allen Moore, 59, of Chillicothe, and Sheila Jean Blue, 56, of Chillicothe
  • Dale Keith Ouzts, 81, of Chillicothe, and Charlotte Renea Matthews, 75, of Hilliard
  • Andrew David Smith, 37, of Wellston, and Kaitlyn Mackenzie Adams, 27, of Richmond Dale
  • Gregory James Moore, 34, of Londonderry, and Jessica Elane Unger, 27, of Londonderry
  • Michael Allen Weaver, 44, of South Salem, and Diana Kay Ramsey, 59, of South Salem
  • Timothy Lee Wells, 49, of Chillicothe, and Celena Rea Gibson, 50, of Chillicothe
  • Shania Faith Crowe, 26, of Frankfort, and Zachary James Jenkins, 28, of Chillicothe
  • Bradley Chase Rinehart, 21, of Chillicothe, and Tessa Kay Wagoner, 23, of Chillicothe
  • John Patrick DePugh, 46, of Chillicothe, and Rekia Marie Tyler, 42, of Triadelphia
  • Kirkland Alan Wilson, 23, of Chillicothe, and Christen Janelle Shaw, 26, of Chillicothe
  • Derek Austin Francis, 27, of Chillicothe, and Kelsee Jo Ferrell, 25, of Chillicothe
  • Steven Eugene Ray, 48, of Chillicothe, and Amy Dwn Ross, 47, of Waverly
  • Kyla Jo Stephens, 43, of Waverly, and Jeffrey Alan Oliver, 41, of Waverly
  • Justin Blake Nathaniel Prater, 33, of Chillicothe, and Zoey Elaine Leeson, 21, of Londonderry

