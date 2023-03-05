Letter to the Editor: Bucyrus mayor's misguided priorities

Can someone in the Bucyrus mayor's office explain why during the COVID lockdown of 2020 when the city was fearing revenue losses that nonessential city services were taken down to four days a week while safety forces were kept at full staffing? And now here in 2023 when the city is facing potential revenue shortfall that safety forces are the first thing to be cut yet city hall is still at five days a week?

What is the difference between then and now — especially considering that we need the fire department more than ever since they are now doing EMS which they were not doing in 2020? Is this a scare tactic by the mayor to pass another tax levy? Or is he throwing a temper tantrum against the fire union because he is such a poor negotiator that he cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in back pay when he did not accept the fire union's initial offer and it went to fact finding?

On top of that another $50,000 was wasted in outside legal counsel trying to fight the union and now the mayor’s office is once again seeking outside legal counsel to try to stop council from passing an ordinance keeping fire staffing at a minimum of six. How much is this latest round of seeking outside legal counsel going to cost the taxpayers?

And why was the mayor trying to put an income tax on for a parks levy not that long ago instead of trying to find funding for our safety forces back then? Is he that short-sighted that he did not see this financial crisis looming on the horizon? Why can't we use the hundreds of thousands of dollars in leftover COVID money to buy us time to keep safety forces at full staffing until we can figure out if the May levy will pass or not?

The truth is Mayor Jeff Reser will have a legacy; it's just going to be a legacy for all the wrong reasons.

Kurt Fankhauser, Bucyrus

Editor's Note: Kurt Fankhauser is running for president of city council as a write-in candidate in the May 2 primary.