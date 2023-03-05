Open in App
The Star Press

Wapahani tops Burris for 3rd sectional title in 4 years, advances to regional finals

By Gaige Winchester,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LQT1_0l8Hh7Lj00

PARKER CITY, Ind. — Many fans expected a Wapahani boys basketball victory in the IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 40 championship game between the No. 2 Raiders and Muncie Burris, but few could’ve predicted the means.

Throughout the season, the Raiders (24-1) relied heavily on their two experienced leaders in senior guard Aidan Franks and junior guard Isaac Andrews for scoring, with role players such as sophomore guard Nate Luce or senior forwards Nathan Nelson and Joseph Foster lending a helping hand.

It’s in big games when leaders are expected to perform. While many were anticipating just that from the guard duo, it was Nelson who led the Raiders in scoring with a 24-point outburst.

Nelson's scoring and use of his long 6-foot-6-inch frame on defense and on the glass helped the Raiders defeat the owls 53-34 for the sectional title, the program's third in four years.

Semifinal recap:Wapahani, Muncie Burris to meet in Saturday Class 2A boys basketball sectional final

Head coach Matt Luce said Nelson is the X-factor the Raiders needed this season to relieve some pressure from his backcourt, and getting him the ball inside, along with his defensive and rebounding efforts, were the Raiders' keys to success in the championship game.

“Coach Luce has really persisted with the fact that I needed a bigger role this year and to step up to be a scorer, too,” Nelson said.

“When he’s good, we’re good, it’s as simple as that,” Andrews said. “We need him in there getting rebounds, getting buckets, and getting stops on defense. It makes us so much better.”

The Owls (10-15) started the season rocky without notching a win until their ninth game of the season, but were able to regain their footing, and turn it around, carrying a 10-14 record going into the game.

They came out with passion in the contest, displaying great effort on both sides of the ball to hold a powerful Wapahani offense to just 21 first-half points.

In the second half, however, the Raiders proved to be too strong as they pulled away from the Owls. The leading scorer for Burris was senior guard Bryce Karnes with 11.

This sectional win is bigger than most to this Wapahani squad as its semifinal loss to Monroe Central in 2022 left them hungry for more.

“It was a lot of fun battling with my teammates and getting the win,” Franks said. “We’ve been looking forward to this since we lost last year, so I’m glad we won and got it done.”

With the win and the IHSAA's new postseason format, the Raiders advance straight to the 2A Regional 20 championship to face No. 10 Carroll (Flora) (22-4), which eliminated the Golden Bears in the title game last season, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March, 11, at Lapel.

In a one-game scenario, anything can happen, and Wapahani has never won a regional title before. It's a chance to make history, but Luce said their focus will be having fun.

“We get another week to practice with a great group of guys,” Luce said. “They’re great students and just good guys who accept coaching. I’m just excited to be with them another week."

