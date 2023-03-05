Open in App
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola News Journal

What were Pensacola’s top stories this week? Take a look

By Brandon Girod, Pensacola News Journal,

4 days ago
Here's a roundup of our top stories from the past week that are available only to our subscribers.

What were the top restaurant inspection violations in 2022?

The News Journal does a monthly roundup of Pensacola area restaurant inspections that offer a peek at what goes on behind the scenes of our favorite restaurants.

The nitty, gritty details of every report can be found on our data page at https://data.pnj.com/restaurant-inspections/escambia/, however, it only offers a snapshot from the past 30 days.

The limited window leaves a short opportunity to get a sense of any trends that happen throughout the year, but looking at all of the 2022 inspection results provides some important context.

The good news is that, for the most part, most restaurants pass through their routine inspections with flying colors. It's rare for a restaurant to actually be shut down, and when callbacks are required, they're swiftly handled.

Here's some other key takeaways from 2022 inspection data:

Full story:Pensacola restaurant inspection trends from 2022: What were the top violations?

Four new restaurants opened in the Pensacola area in February

In the blink of an eye, February is already over. But despite being the shortest month of the year, it’s jam packed when it comes to things to do.

With so much going on, there was a dip in the normal number of new restaurants that opened in the area. Keep reading for the delicious details on the four new restaurants that recently opened.

Full story:Four new restaurants opened in Pensacola in February. Here’s a peek:

Homemade fudge, hand-dipped chocolates, caramel corn coming to Palafox

Kilwins, a confections shop prided since 1947 for its handmade, creamy Mackinac Island-style fudge, is opening its second Pensacola location at the start of April in the heart of downtown Pensacola.

The sweet new shop at 40 S. Palafox St., projected to open around April 1, will resemble its Pensacola Beach boardwalk sister on 400 Quietwater Beach Rd. that opened in 2021.

Navarre Broussard’s is gone, but beachy new restaurant is taking over

Broussard’s Bayou Grill is permanently closing Sunday night after a five-year chapter on Navarre Beach, but a new concept, Andy D’s Restaurant & Daquiri Deck, is preparing to immediately take its place. Andy D's co-owners Andrew DeMartin and Jeremy Hattway are wasting no time in reopening, mainly so they can keep all of their current staff in work.

The soft opening will bring a new menu, however, there will be more significant menu changes and renovations rolling out through the summer. A new daiquiri deck, more outdoor seating and an overall vacation vibe are all part of the plan.

Full story:Goodbye Broussard’s, welcome Andy D’s. New restaurant and Daquiri deck coming to Navarre

High school baseball: 15 Pensacola-area players to watch for the 2023 season

Prep baseball teams have gotten back into the swing of things as the 2023 season commenced this last week. The first day of the FHSAA's regular season was President's Day.

As we enter early March, here are the 15 players expected to make an impact this upcoming season. With the help of suggestions from area coaches, this list was compiled by the PNJ Sports staff.

Full story:15 Pensacola-area players to watch for the 2023 season

