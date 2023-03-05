Open in App
Asheville, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Asheville Citizen-Times

Opinion: From New Orleans to Asheville, a passion for food, family and sense of place

By Leslie Ann Keller,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtQ9d_0l8Hh3op00

In 1979, a bright spot sprung up on the boarded-up streets of downtown Asheville. Ridiculous to think that such a fine dining, European-styled restaurant, The Market Place, could survive one minute. But passion fueled the forward push. One heart surgeon, Dr. Charles Keller (my father), one owner of a gourmet food shop, Arch Wood, and one very gifted young chef, Mark Rosenstein, went into the mix. I often think of the chance encounters, the pathwayscrossed, that kindled the magic at 10 N. Market St., and delight in my parents' role, especially my mother’s, setting it all in motion.

When Nancy and Charlie Keller came to Asheville from New Orleans in 1967, they brought with them four young children and a passion for food. This was especially true of my generations-deep New Orleanian father. New Orleanians are inordinately obsessed with food. My mother, on the other hand, grew up in Wharton, Texas, a ranching and farming community 50 miles inland from the gulf. Nancy Jean Hudgins spent her childhood outdoors, marching the town square with the high school band and riding rodeo. Her inculcation into a food-centric culture would begin only in 1955 when she enrolled at Tulane University.

Tulane’s annual yearbook is named after an iconic New Orleans rice-based dish, Jambalaya. When my parents met during Mom’s second year at Tulane, she had just been elected to the Jambalaya Beauty Court. Dad was living across Audubon Park with his family, enrolled at Louisiana State University School of Medicine. LSU’s yearbook is named after another iconic Louisiana dish, one my father frequently made and loved to discuss, Gumbo.

More: Opinion: Barbara Walters: Special memories of a mentor and broadcast legend

More: Opinion: Life in Asheville without water and how to take a bath in a fruit bowl

Throughout our childhood, both my parents cooked, Dad on Sundays when not at the hospital, Mom most every day. Our home life revolved around the kitchen. In the earliest years, Mom’s focus was on feeding her voracious family. Of course, we ate red beans and rice every week of our lives, a New Orleans tradition unbroken. And while my mother relied heavily on her "Better Homes and Garden Cookbook," she also regularly served up Louisiana specialties. When guests came, my parents cooked together, often from the "Brennan’s New Orleans Cookbook." Dad loved to make eggs, eggs Benedict, eggs Hussarde, anything with hollandaise sauce on it, and oysters Rockefeller. Mom baked French onion soup and our favorites, caramel cup custard, praline parfait, and bananas Foster, a Brennan’s family creation.

Dad had grown up with the Brennan boys, played basketball with Pip Brennan in high school, Dick Brennan at Tulane. Pip’s father had founded the famed Brennan’s restaurant in the 1940s, and Dick, the equally renowned Commander’s Palace in the 1970s. The Brennan family arrived in New Orleans from Ireland in the 1840s, just as myfather’s family had, at the height of the potato famine. On an inspirational visit to New Orleans mid 1970s, my parents walked the Garden District with Dick Brennan to the newly opened Commander’s Palace, for an evening of delectable food, unsurpassed hospitality and celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhT2D_0l8Hh3op00

Back in Asheville in 1978, my mother signed up for a cooking class at a gourmet shop in Biltmore Village. There she met high energy food enthusiast Mark Rosenstein. At 26 years old, Mark had already achieved acclaim as a co-owner/chef of a successful restaurant in Highlands, North Carolina. Mark was dreaming of opening anotherrestaurant in Highlands. And then it happened, something unexpected, my innately cautious, circumspect mother sparked the flame. Nancy introduced Mark to Charlie. Charlie talked Mark into Asheville.

Like Mark, my father was a dreamer, a visionary. He used to drive young medical recruits through downtown Asheville, tell them to ignore those boarded up shops. Look beyond. I have a feeling about this place, look what we have here.

More: Food news: Restaurant winter breaks, brunch with drag queens, craft beer leader steps down

In the beginning, Dad’s singular focus was on creating a medical community that would support hisvision of bringing heart medicine to Western North Carolina, something many thought an impossible task, yet, not entirely unlike opening a fine restaurant in the heart of a dying downtown, just as businesses were being siphoned off to the nearby mall.

The original Market Place opened in 1979 in an old brick building just steps off Pack Square, where pawn shops ruled the day, and, oh yes, there was that adult movie theater just across the way. There was a synergy between Mark and Dad, and with Nancy’s support, they spun gold. They never looked back, never considered failure. They had a feeling about this place.

Leslie Ann Keller is an artist and writer from Asheville, currently writing the story of her family’s journey from Texas to New Orleans to Asheville.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Opinion: From New Orleans to Asheville, a passion for food, family and sense of place

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
14 Most Anticipated Restaurants Across the Carolinas for Spring 2023
Asheville, NC1 day ago
Paper mill that defines small NC mountain town is closing
Charlotte, NC15 hours ago
Highland Brewing Company Is The South's Best Brewery In North Carolina
Asheville, NC2 days ago
A beautiful country farmhouse created for empty nesters in North Carolina
Asheville, NC1 day ago
'Biggest' Pizza in North Carolina Certainly Isn't for Amateurs
Asheville, NC4 days ago
Two Upstate radio stations switching channels
Spartanburg, SC3 days ago
Roots Hummus out of business? Legal woes and debt?
Asheville, NC14 hours ago
Workers in Democrat-run North Carolina tourist city bemoan downtown decline: 'Really disturbing'
Asheville, NC3 days ago
Two local radio stations to change frequencies
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Top local stories we are following today
Asheville, NC3 days ago
Spartanburg man remembered with car show
Spartanburg, SC3 days ago
From one mountain town to another -- how Brevard recovered from plant closure 20 years ago
Brevard, NC1 day ago
Massive Book Warehouse near Greenville, SC is Heaven for Book Lovers
Easley, SC3 days ago
New shopping center taking place of former Spartanburg Co. District 2 campus
Boiling Springs, SC1 day ago
Human Remains discovered in Greenville
Greenville, SC22 hours ago
Popular southern tourist city turning 'completely lawless' under liberal leadership, residents warn
Asheville, NC6 days ago
Coroner believes he has identified human remains found in Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC1 day ago
North Carolina-based FreightWorks shuttering operations
Rutherfordton, NC18 hours ago
Crews searching for missing 11-year-old in Asheville
Asheville, NC1 day ago
Housing, homelessness, cops and crime: Downtown discussed at Asheville CIBO
Asheville, NC3 days ago
Coroner responding to deadly shooting at townhome in Greenville
Greenville, SC3 days ago
Fire investigator death ruled as line of duty death
Asheville, NC2 days ago
How a family planted deep Greenville roots to grow a hotel empire
Greenville, SC9 days ago
Police responding to Highway 29 in Spartanburg, dispatch confirms
Spartanburg, SC3 days ago
Pedestrian killed in Spartanburg crash
Spartanburg, SC5 days ago
Hendersonville couple gets $1.7 million settlement in K-9 attack
Hendersonville, NC5 days ago
NC man charged with methamphetamine possession
Nebo, NC2 days ago
Car buyers frustrated after dealership closes
Greer, SC6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy