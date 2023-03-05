Open in App
Pensacola, FL
Pensacola News Journal

This L.E.A.D. Academy guard led a second-half surge to win PNJ's Athlete of the Week

By Kyle Shirley,

4 days ago
Congratulations to the latest PNJ Athlete of the Week winners for the 2022-23 school year: Kyle Shirley from the L.E.A.D. Academy boys basketball team.

The Lions eighth-grader garnered 53.83 percent of the total vote in the PNJ’s online poll held after the Jan. 23-28 playing period. Each winner is awarded a one-of-a-kind PNJ.com Athlete of the Week shirt provided by BSN SPORTS.

The guard averaged 18.7 points per game during Lions three wins. Shirley put up 30 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field in a victory over Central.

High school softball: 15 Pensacola-area players to watch for the 2023 season

High school baseball:15 Pensacola-area players to watch for the 2023 season

Behind the eighth-grader's play, L.E.A.D. Academy enjoyed a resurgent second half of the season. After starting the 2022-23 campaign with wins in only two of its first 12 games, the team had a 12-6 record the rest of the way.

Learn more about Shirley on and off the court after he spoke with PNJ sports reporter Patrick Bernadeau. Check back later for future winners and to vote in the next PNJ Athlete of the Week poll.

Q and A with L.E.A.D. Academy's Kyle Shirley

PNJ: The season ended recently with you guys finishing 14-16. All in all, what are your thoughts on the season that just went by?

Shirley: "I think we learned a lot during the season through our losses and wins. I grew as a player; I gained more knowledge."

PNJ: The team had a successful second half of the season after a slow start. What was the key to playing much better ball?

Shirley: "I feel like we wanted it more in the season. We came together as a team and started playing more team ball, being unselfish."

PNJ: What was the best part of the season?

Shirley: "The best part was just getting the reps in playing against varsity, playing tough competition like Pine Forest. That just got me better as a person."

PNJ: Let me ask you a couple of questions about your teammates. Who is the funniest teammate?

Shirley: "I would say my teammate Donovan Dean. He's really funny, me and him have a good time."

PNJ: Who is the teammate with the most swag?

Shirley: "I'd have to say myself (laughs)."

PNJ: I imagine you guys play video games. Who is the teammate that's the best at any video game?

Shirley: "Recently we went to Tennessee and we had a 2K tournament. Noah Harold did a good job. He was beating on people, he beat me. So I'd have to say him."

PNJ: Let me ask you a little about yourself. How long have you been playing basketball?

Shirley: "Since I was five years old."

PNJ: What was it about the sport that attracted you?

Shirley: "I love everything about it. Putting the ball in the net is addictive. Just seeing how it goes through the net and everything about it, I just love it."

PNJ: Do you have a favorite team?

Shirley: "I like the Miami Heat. I'm also a LeBron fan. So where ever he goes, I may not like the team, but I support him."

PNJ: Is there a story behind your number?

Shirley: "My original number is No. 3, but that was taken. I like No. 1 because this year was my chance to get better and prove myself."

PNJ: What is your earliest basketball memory?

Shirley: "Playing upward basketball, a church league with my coach, Coach J.P."

PNJ: Did you have anyone that you looked up to?

Shirley: "I looked up to the older kids in the area that played high school basketball. I looked up to all of my coaches."

PNJ: Here are some questions that have nothing to do with basketball. If you had one thing to eat for the rest of your life, what would that be?

Shirley: "Bananas."

PNJ: If you had one superpower, what would that be?

Shirley: "I would choose being able to time travel."

PNJ: "Playstation or XBox?

Shirley: "Playstation"

PNJ: If you had you place to travel to, where would you go?

Shirley: "I would go to Panama."

PNJ: Who are your biggest influences and supporters?

Shirley: "I had big group of influences. The big ones are my dad, my mom, Coach Joey Nieves, Coach J.P., Coach Altman, Coach Lewayne, Terry Madden, a lot of coaches, but those people and some more have been with me since I was a little kid and helped me grow."

Patrick Bernadeau is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at (850) 503-3828, on Twitter @PatBernadeau or via email at pbernadeau@gannett.com.

