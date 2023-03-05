Florida parents already have school choice | Guestview

House Bill 1 (HB1) is an education bill in the Florida legislature. As citizens we need to be aware of the impact on our children and the state budget that this bill will make, if passed.

Being able to choose is valued in a free society. To have desirable outcomes the choices we make need to be based on thoughtfully comparing our options.

Traditional Public Schools (attended by 80 plus percent of Florida students) are funded by tax money through legislation and the governor. They are constitutionally required to provide all children with quality education. Children with special needs are provided accommodations. There are schools with “academies” that offer workforce preparation. There are academic programs that students can elect for advanced placement in college. All this is accomplished using certified school administrators and teachers to ensure best quality. Public schools are accountable to the Department of Education for money spent, meeting standards for curriculum and outcomes for students. The programs designed to accommodate each student require extra money.

Charter schools use the same public school funds. They operate independently with their own boards. They are required by law to be “nonprofit”, but many of them are contracted to “for profit” management companies. There is generous outlay of public funds as start-up money for a new school. If the school closes, there is no requirement that they refund any money or assets (including buildings) to the district. Charter Schools are not required to accept every student. They can refuse those students who require accommodations. The teachers are not required to be certified, nor are the buildings required to meet the same safety standards as traditional public schools. There is little oversight into how the money is spent. Since their funding is public money, charters are considered to be public schools.

In Florida vouchers are called “scholarships” although they have nothing to do with academics. They are used to send kids to private schools. A private school sets its own standards for curriculum and teacher qualifications. Their money comes from tuition they charge. There is no requirement to test student learning. Private schools run the gamut in quality from excellent to miserably poor. The excellent ones are expensive. The poor ones with lower tuition may be rooms in a home or church building employing teachers with few qualifications, using workbooks instead of accepted curriculum. Children do not have any guarantee of acceptance and can be expelled for any reason. The voucher/scholarships are awarded to a family. They can choose among private schools or use the money to buy school supplies or “home school.”

Money for vouchers comes from several sources. Currently some of it comes from corporations who choose to put a portion of what would be their Florida tax dollars (to benefit all Floridians) into a special fund. These “would be” tax dollars are funneled into that fund. In Florida the primary organization that handles these funds is called Step Up for Students. Under current legislation there are also vouchers in the education budget called Family Empowerment Scholarships. These are based on special needs or family income. The money for these comes from the money budgeted for the district where the child lives. Any version of HB1 would increase the money going for ‘scholarships’ reducing money going to traditional schools.

What are the choices? Parents can choose the traditional public schools where all students are accepted and that have a wide array of educational opportunities. They can choose charter schools. Or they can choose a private school or home schooling using the money from the voucher/scholarship funds.

Paula Montgomery is the Education Committee chair of the League of Women Voters of the Pensacola Bay Area.