Grapefruit League: Detroit Tigers (5-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (ss; 3-5)

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers, Florida.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: None.

First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 86 degrees.

Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 9.00 ERA in spring) vs. Twins RHP Pablo Lopez (0-0, 0.00 ERA in spring).

Tigers lineup:

LF Akil Baddoo

CF Riley Greene

SS Javier Baez

RF Austin Meadows

DH Eric Haase

1B Spencer Torkelson

3B Tyler Nevin

2B Ryan Kreidler

C Jake Rogers

P Joey Wentz

WHO'S MAKING THE CALL? Eduardo Rodriguez wants to call his own pitches; Tigers plan to be 'collaborative'

WELCOME BACK: Tigers sign reliever Trevor Rosenthal to minor-league deal with MLB camp invite

