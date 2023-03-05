Open in App
The Fayetteville Observer

Attorney with Fayetteville's Charleston Group appointed to White House office

By Staff reports,

4 days ago
An attorney with the Charleston Group in Fayetteville has received a White House appointment from President Joe Biden, the firm announced in a statement Monday.

Steve Benjamin will serve as senior adviser and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, according to the statement.

The Office of Public Engagement ensures a diverse set of leaders at the local, state and national levels has the opportunity to inform the president's policies, the release said.

"Steve has his finger on the pulse of America. He has a keen understanding of government's role in strengthening communities and businesses," R. Jonathan Charleston, the firm’s managing principal, said in the statement. “We are honored to have had Steve as a member of our Firm and excited for his new opportunity to serve the American people.

Benjamin joined the Charleston Group, one of the largest minority-owned firms in the southeast, in 2020, the statement said. He co-chairs the firm's public finance and affordable housing practices.

For 10 years, Benjamin served as the mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, and in 2019. he completed a term as the 76th president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

