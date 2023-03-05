Kerr: Kittery raises nearly $23K for Maine lobstermen

Last weekend’s Kittery fundraiser for Maine’s lobstermen raised nearly $23,000. Similar events in other lobstering communities like Ogunquit and Vinalhaven previously brought in more than $50,000 in recent months.

Which is pretty cool. However, the Maine Lobstermen’s Association needs $10 million to defend the industry during one of the most perilous moments in its history. Flawed federal regulations based on faulty science and incomplete data are threatening the future of our lobster fleet.

So now, communities throughout the state have an opportunity to show their support for one of Maine’s most celebrated and iconic professions. Residents of the state’s oldest town stepped up in a big way during a “Chowder’s On” event at the Kittery Community Center last Sunday.

A sold-out luncheon of lobster stew, clam chowder, pies and desserts was followed by live and silent auctions of items donated by local businesses too numerous to list in this modest space. But perhaps more important than the money raised was the experience of a town rallying behind their own.

Ken Lemont, a Kittery lobsterman who’s also served as a state senator, town councilor and president of the local school board, said afterward the community has long championed this industry but is especially supportive now.

“Those that I had a chance to talk with had an understanding of the issues for their local lobstermen and asked very specific questions to further understand the possible onerous changes that could cause hardship for the industry,” Lemont noted.

A ten-year plan imposed by the federal government in 2021 to protect the North Atlantic right whale set what the Maine Lobstermen’s Association calls “an unachievable goal” of reducing the fishery’s risk to the endangered species by 98 percent. Then last year, two watchdog groups lowered the industry’s environmental rating, which caused businesses like the Whole Foods Supermarket chain to decide to stop carrying Maine lobsters.

These actions did not seem to take into account the fact that lobstermen had already taken measures for decades to ensure the continued existence of the right whale, or that no death of a right whale has ever been attributed to the Maine industry, or that no right whale entanglements had been recorded in almost 20 years.

“It seems that Maine lobstermen are being charged guilty before being proven innocent,” Charlene Hoyt, one of the organizers of Sunday’s event, told the packed crowd.

Hoyt, the wife and mother of Kittery lobstermen, put the fundraiser together along with David Kaselauskas, a lobsterman for more than half a century; and local artist/photographer Betsy Wish. Proceeds were donated to the MLA.

The funds collected by the lobster association are being applied to a “four-prong strategy” to counter environmental charges against the industry, focusing on legal and policy issues; science; conservation, and communications.

For instance, the association is currently suing the National Marine Fisheries Services for allegedly not following the law when implementing regulations which could wipe out the lobster industry. Last Friday the 24th, attorneys for the association presented their case to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington DC, arguing that the federal agency “repeatedly applied a thumb on the scale” by basing its 10-year plan on worst-case scenarios rather than an objective examination of data.

Instead of considering “reasonable and prudent alternatives,” as directed in the Endangered Species Act, NMFS implemented a plan that could decimate Maine’s way of life, according to the brief filed in January.

Now the group is waiting to hear a ruling from the three judges of that court.

After Maine’s congressional delegation and Gov. Janet Mills challenged the industry’s environmental “red-listing” by Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch in California and the London-based Marine Stewardship Council, lobstermen were granted a six-year pause on enforcement of these regulations, allowing time to put together their case and collect more relevant data.

“National Marine Fisheries is not using the best available science,” the association’s membership director, Antonina Pelletier, said during Sunday’s event. Industry leaders say the whale population in this region is shifting toward Canadian waters because climate changes are forcing the whales’ food source northward.

Pelletier also pointed out that lobstermen “are the original environmentalists,” and are keenly aware they need a sustainable ecology to remain in business.

While lobstermen in the southern region of the state would at least have other career options if the fishery was devastated, she added, this is not the case for those in Maine’s more rural northern coastal communities.

Which is why it’s important for this effort to take on a state-wide approach.

“We have seen tremendous support is so many communities, but the outpouring of support in the Kittery area was truly heartening,” Kevin Kelley, the association’s director of advancement, said this week.

Two other events are already scheduled to take place this month, he noted – one at Robinson’s Wharf in Southport next Friday, March 10, and another at the Phippsburg Sportsman’s Club on March 25. The city of Auburn is planning a Lobster Festival later this year.

“We’re also in the midst of working with organizers who are planning a big celebration of the Maine lobster industry at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath, which will be held in August,” Kelley said.

Locally, organizers are hoping to create another event this summer to support the local industry, and the Wood Island Life Saving Station Association has offered to play host.

“I love how strongly the community rallied for our lobstermen,” Hoyt said. Those interested in learning more about this issue can check out Save Maine Lobstermen online.

D. Allan Kerr previously worked in the lobster industry, but his favorite job ever was as a deckhand on a whale watch boat right out of Portsmouth.