Bridgewater will fix 58 roads this year. Here's the list

BRIDGEWATER – Fifty-eight roads in the township are planned to be improved this year, Mayor Matt Moench has announced.

The work is part of the township's five-year, $40 million road improvement plan that started in 2021.

“I couldn't be more thrilled to announce the continuation of our town's five-year road improvement plan. Year three marks a major milestone for our community, and I am genuinely excited to see the continued benefits this plan will bring to our residents," Moench said in a statement. "Our investment in Bridgewater's infrastructure will enhance our quality of life and strengthen our local economy."

At Thursday's Township Council meeting, Councilman Howard Norgalis defended the program, saying the township had been spending $6 million a year for road improvements but "ratcheted" up to $8 million.

"Our roads needed it," he said because the township "wasn't making progress."

The Township Council on Thursday awarded contracts for the engineering and design of the road projects. That will allow the township to go out for bid for construction in April, said Township Administrator Michael Pappas.

"We're ahead of schedule compared to the last couple of years," he said.

As part of the program, the township has created a webpage, www.OurBWRoads.com, where residents can see a map of township road conditions and the status of road projects.

The list of the 58 roads, plus the alternate roads that will be added to the list if the budget allows, can also be found on the website.

“There may be residents who do not see their road on this list and will be disappointed," Moench said. "Just know that our work is not finished and we will continue to push to prioritize all roads that need improvement in subsequent years.”

The roads are grouped into six township neighborhoods so the work can be bundled together for economy.

In the Finderne area, the roads on the list are Fulton Avenue, DeSota Drive, Second Street, Third Street, Fourth Street, Railroad Place, Boyle Place and Van Veghten Drive (alternate).

In the Bradley Gardens area, the roads on the list are Duval Street, Beekman Road, Sargeant Street, Hancock Avenue and Galway Lane. In Parkside Estates, McBride Way and Studdiford Way. Also, West Summit Street near the Somerville and Raritan border.

In the western part of the township, the roads on the list are Carlene Drive, Foxcroft Road, Spring Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Road, Hill Lane, Brandywine Road, Vicki Drive, Farmer Road, Juneo Court, Floral Drive, Juniper Lane and North Branch Road.

In the Sunset Lake and Timberline areas, the roads on the list are Magnolia Drive, Arnold Place, Evergreen Drive, Birch Drive, Donna Court, Timberline Drive and Sky High Terrace. Hardgrove Road and Northern Drive are alternates.

In the Green Knoll section, the roads on the list are Hillside Avenue, Prospect Avenue, Orchard Street, Warren Avenue, Marlin Street, Heritage Court and Stonehenge Lane. Alternates are Rambler Drive, Edgewood Drive, Branch Road and Crestwood Drive.

In the Eastbrook area, the roads on the list are Mayflower Court, April Drive, Eastbrook Road, Weemac Road and, in Martinsville, Loft Drive. Saratoga Avenue, Crest Drive and Glen Road are alternates.

With these 58 roads, the five-year road plan will have realized the improvement of more than 200 roads since 2021.

