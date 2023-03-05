Open in App
Buffalo, NY
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Downs Canisius in Game 2 of a Doubleheader

By Christopher Hall,

4 days ago

West Virginia earns win number six after a doubleheader sweep in the Central Virginia Classic

Richmond, VA - After West Virginia defeated the VCU Rams in the Central Virginia Classic opener 8-5 early in the afternoon, the Mountaineers (6-3) topped Canisius in the second game 3-2.

West Virginia grabbed the lead in the bottom of the second after Grant Hussey worked a one-out walk and Logan Sauve took his place at first on a fielder's choice before Logan Wallace ripped a double to right-centerfield, scoring Sauve and giving the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth, Wallace was beaned by a 1-2 pitch and was moved to second on a sacrifice back to the pitcher. Then, with two outs, J.J. Wetherholt delivered an RBI single to left field as the Mountaineers claimed a 2-0 lead.

West Virginia starting pitcher Ben Hampton gave up a one-out double in the eighth before a fielder's choice from Max Grant put two outs on the board with a runner at first. Hampton's afternoon ended after 122 pitches and finished with seven strikeouts in 7.2 innings.

Head coach Randy Mazey called redshirt freshman David Hagaman from the bullpen. A wild pitch moved Grant to second, then cleanup hitter Josh Niles singled back up the middle, scoring Grant for the Golden Griffin's first run of the game. Hagaman attempted to pickoff Niles at first, but an errant throw gave Niles third before he took home on a wild pitch to tie the game at two.

Sophomore Aidan Major took the mound and got the Mountaineers out of the inning with a ground ball.

West Virginia reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the inning after Wetherholt singled to centerfield and an error on the play gave the sophomore second and Dayne Leonard followed with an RBI single for the 3-2 advantage.

Major gave up consecutive singles in the top of the ninth and Canisius had two runners in scoring position before Mazey called in Noah Short. He struck out Ty Wevers before Mazey called upon Carlson Reed who got Mike DeStafano to hit into a double play to end the game as the Mountaineers held on for the 3-2 decision.

