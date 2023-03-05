Open in App
The News-Messenger

Today is : Cheese Doodle Day

By News-Messenger/News Herald,

4 days ago
Today we celebrate cheese doodles, snacks that also are commonly known as cheese puffs or cheese curls. Cheese doodle is a colloquial term that is taken from a brand of the snack called Cheez Doodle. Cheese doodles are made of puffed corn of various shapes and sizes − they may be curly, straight, made into balls, and more. They are covered with cheese powder or a cheese-flavored powder. The most popular brand in North America today is likely Cheetos, which debuted in 1948 and is made by Frito-Lay.

Two companies are credited with inventing cheese doodles or puffs in the 1930s. A machine to make them was patented by Clarence J. Schwebke in 1939. The cheese puffs began being sold by the Adams Corporation in 1946, under the name of Korn Kurls.

Source: Checkiday.com

