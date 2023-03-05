Zesiger: Make med aid in dying available in Mass.

As a physician practicing hospice and palliative care, I read Doctors Peteet's and Pies’ op-ed of Jan. 29 with great interest. Although I agree with several of their observations, I strongly disagree with their conclusion that medical aid in dying (MAiD) should not be available to residents in Massachusetts.

As a young physician, I was not in favor of hastening death for those with terminal illness and intolerable suffering. My journey regarding MAiD began when I was invited to attend a hospice team meeting. I was amazed by the positive energy as team members spoke of comforting their end-of-life patients. I joined the team right away. At first, I felt we could provide anyone a relatively comfortable end of life. I saw many patients experience personal connection and meaning in their last days, surrounded by loved ones.

Living is complicated, and so too is dying. I noticed some patients were not as comfortable as they wished, but I felt it was the best we could do given a tough situation.

Over the years, it became harder to rationalize these less than “good deaths.” Excellent palliative care and hospice teams are not perfect, nor are they available everywhere. My concern grew when some people used violent means to end their intolerable suffering. We were clearly failing some of our patients.

Doctors Peteet and Pies wrote that a trusting relationship with a physician “can reassure patients that their final days can have meaning, that their burdens will be shared, and that their physical or emotional pain can be made more bearable.”

I agree with them, but what happens when our care and reassurance are not enough? Hospice treats physical and emotional symptoms with medication and caring support. Improved physical symptoms usually lead to less anxiety or depression. But for some, the emotion is the symptom.

Studies show that emotional symptoms are more intolerable than physical symptoms. Anxiety and fear are worse than pain or shortness of breath. They cause the rising panic that we hate most. Indeed, pain is just pain until it becomes overwhelming. The emotional component causes the suffering.

Doctors Peteet and Pies say people often choose MAiD for emotional reasons, implying these are not valid reasons. I disagree. An individual defines their own suffering, not medical professionals. All concerns are valid, whether they are pain, anxiety or fear.

When is MAiD a path to consider? Doctors Peteet and Pies suggest proponents offer or market it to vulnerable patients. Indeed, that should not happen. Instead, it is the last option to consider if all other supports are insufficient to comfort and care for a person near end of life.

There are many steps I take when talking with a person fearful of what will happen as they approach dying. We have a duty to comfort, listen and seek solutions for suffering. MAiD is just one tool I need in my doctor’s bag. As a physician, it takes emotional strength to consider helping someone die.

Doctors Peteet's and Pies' conclusion shows the limit of their ethical comfort. Each doctor has the choice to not participate. I would never ask them to cross that line. But, their opposition to MAiD crosses another line by blocking someone from receiving a treatment that would relieve terrible suffering.

To offer MAiD does not, as they write, “convey that the end of life lacks intrinsic meaning or purpose.” Nor does it “renege on the physician’s mandate to ‘cure sometimes, treat often and comfort always.' ” MAiD is solely a comfort approach, and people who choose it do not feel that their lives lack meaning. They are simply saying enough (illness) is enough.

Patients do not choose MAiD casually, nor do providers easily prescribe life-ending medication. It is our responsibility to weigh such rare requests carefully. With appropriate government oversight this process will be rigorous and allow for the small number of people seeking this option.

Life is a gift with challenges. I value life and living fully. Patients usually choose difficult treatments to extend their lives. When a person with a terminal illness decides to forgo treatment or seeks MAiD, I respect them. An individual’s quality of life is what matters most. If that quality is poor, despite rigorous support, a person should be allowed the option of MAiD.

Dr. Jeffrey Zesiger is a hospice and palliative care specialist who has worked at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton and Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. He is on the board of the Massachusetts Death with Dignity Committee.