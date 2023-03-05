Open in App
Berlin Brothersvalley back atop District 5 mountain after throttling Northern Bedford

By Adam Ripple, The Daily American,

4 days ago

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP -- Defense travels this time of year, especially when it comes to the district and PIAA playoffs. Berlin Brothersvalley hounded Northern Bedford for 32 minutes in the District 5 Class 1A title game, earning a commanding 58-31 victory to claim gold on Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown.

"The girls buy into working hard and playing hard," said Berlin coach Rachel Prosser. "The quicker we can go up and down, the more people we can get into the game and get everybody to contribute."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7iT7_0l8HfEep00

Senior Jenny Countryman poured in a team-high 17 points to pace top-seeded Berlin. Grace Sechler contributed 12 points. Prosser played 10 girls for the better part of the game, before emptying the bench to give all of her players a taste of the big stage at UPJ. Nine of those 10 players found the scoring column, while others contributed on the defensive end and distributed the basketball to help factor in the win.

4-peat Blubaugh surpasses 1,000 points; Berlin shellacs Southern Fulton in District 5-1A title

"We have only five people who can start on the floor, but we probably have eight starters, technically," Prosser said. "Leah (Miller) does a phenomenal job. Some of our flow was missing because Peyton (Grenke) was in foul trouble. She creates a spark for us the entire game. When she's not in there, we really miss her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rnXS_0l8HfEep00

Berlin (19-5) led second-seeded Tussey Mountain 7-4 after one. Sechler tallied six points in the first.

Upset special Conemaugh Township stuns McConnellsburg in District 5-2A championship

The Mountaineers outscored the Black Panthers 19-14 in the second quarter for a 26-18 lead at the break. Ashley Brant netted all five of her points in the frame, and Regan Lauer knocked down a late three to help stretch the lead.

Countryman took over in the third, tallying eight points in the quarter. The Mountaineers closed the third on an 8-2 spurt to take a commanding 38-24 lead into the fourth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ratk_0l8HfEep00

Countryman and Sechler combined for 10 points in the fourth, before exiting the game with the rest of the starters to a rousing ovation from the Berlin faithful.

"What worked for us (Saturday) was pushing the ball and getting offensive rebounds, just trying to use our size and speed to our advantage," Countryman said. "We worked a lot on getting ourselves faster, being able to move on this big court and speed up the game as much as possible."

Sechler has lit up the stat sheets this season. She had another productive offensive day and defended well.

"We try to keep people off the boards. We try to keep them from getting second-chance shots. That is important to us. How you play on defense affects how you play on offense."

Berlin claimed its first District 5 title since 2018-19. It was a special win for Countryman, who has been a major factor for the Mountaineers.

"This means a lot, winning a district championship in our senior season," she said. "It is good to finally be here and get the win."

Sechler, who has started since she was a freshman, was elated to collect the District 5 hardware to bring back to Berlin.

"It's been a long time in the making, and it's a big relief to finally get here and get this achievement for us," Sechler said. "I am excited to see how far we can make it in the state playoffs. I think we have more basketball to play."

Berlin Brothersvalley, which will be making its sixth state playoff appearance in seven years, will meet District 9 No. 4 seed North Clarion in the first round of the PIAA playoffs at 2 p.m. on Saturday at UPJ. Prosser's squad will have plenty of momentum entering the state tournament.

"Winning a district title was a goal from the beginning of the year," Prosser said. "These seniors have been playing together for a long time. I'm glad they were able to come together and win. We are really starting to find our identity now, which is wonderful because it's the right time of the year."

Muha breaks another record; Shade tops Conemaugh Township in consolation game

In Richland Township, Jenna Muha dropped a whopping 47 points, including 20 of the team's 24 in the fourth quarter, to lead Shade to a 65-61 come-from-behind victory over Conemaugh Township in the District 5 Class 1A consolation game on Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown.

Muha also became the all-time leading female scorer in District 5 history, passing former McConnellsburg standout Maria McElhaney, who had 2,281 career points. Muha is currently at 2,293 points with at least one more game to play. She had 20 rebounds and nine steals as well.

Kendahl Stutzman had nine assists while Zoe Ketchock added six assists for the Panthers.

Mya Poznanski scored 19 points, 18 coming in the second half for Conemaugh Township. Ava Byer tallied 15 points, Katie Wiley provided 12 points and Ashlyn Fetterman added 10.

Shade will visit District 3 champion Mount Calvary Christian for the second straight season in the first round of the PIAA playoffs at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on Twitter @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Berlin Brothersvalley back atop District 5 mountain after throttling Northern Bedford

