The Daily American

Four Somerset County wrestlers punch tickets to PIAA Class 2A championships

By Taylor Cahill and Steve Cahill,

4 days ago

ALTOONA — Chestnut Ridge led the way yet again at the Southwest Regional Wrestling Tournament on Saturday night at Altoona High School. The Lions took a stronghold on the top spot, pulling away with 127.5 points to best Bald Eagle Area (96.5) and Forest Hills (108).

Somerset County sent 16 wrestlers to the grueling two-day tournament. However, only four wrestlers earned an opportunity to move on to Hershey and the PIAA Class 2A championships.

Moving on Berlin Brothersvalley trio, Somerset pair collect District 5 2A wrestling titles

Berlin Brothersvalley two-time District 5 champion Grant Mathias and Somerset sophomore standout Rowan Holmes were able to stand back-to-back in the parade of champions in front of a packed Altoona High School Fieldhouse. Both wrestlers earned trips to the Giant Center, finishing in second. Holmes was finalist at 189 pounds, while Mathias, who earned his 100th career victory over the weekend, was a finalist at 215 pounds.

Holmes was defeated in the finals by the fifth ranked 189-pound wrestler in the country, Rune Lawrence of Frazier. Meanwhile, Mathias lost a nail-biting 3-1 decision in the final to Brenan Morgan of Central Valley.

“I was relieved and am always grateful for the opportunity to compete," said Mathias. "I was not thrilled to finish on the left side of the podium, I know I could have won. I am proud of myself for wrestling hard. I recognize my mistakes and will be back to training (Sunday) with intention to defeat him if our paths cross.”

Ones to watch Who are the wrestlers to watch at the District 5 Class 2A tournament?

Berlin senior Landon Ulderich, who is coming off a District 5 title, finished fifth at 139 pounds while North Star senior Thanyal Miller took sixth at 127 pounds. The extremely collected Ulderich punched his ticket to Hershey for the first time and plans to shake up the state bracket.

Miller was able to accomplish a lifetime goal he had set for himself of getting to Hershey. He is the lone North Star Cougar set to wrestle in the state tournament. North Star head coach Sal Lascari ranks Miller's performance as one of his proudest coaching experiences to date.

‘’I can’t say enough about Thanyal Miller," Lascari, who was a former standout North Star wrestler, said. "He is the perfect example of a wrestler who worked for what he got. He’s also the perfect example of someone with heart. On paper, he wasn’t supposed to make it. It’s not a knock on Thanyal.

"At North Star we call it Fritch Math, some out there will know what I’m talking about, but it goes something like; This kid beat that kid twice and that kid beat Thanyal 10-2, so we got a tough one on our hands. This week, Thanyal had three of those matches and he found a way to win every one of them. He just wanted it more than his opponents. A true heart of a champion. Pride in performance.”

Miller expressed his experience competing this weekend at the Southwest Regional and punching a ticket to Hershey.

“It was a great experience," Miller said. "I knew I had to compete with laser focus, test my will, and wrestle with all my heart. My expectations for Hershey are lofty. I plan to upset the kids in my way and stand on the podium this coming weekend. I ensure you they are not ready for me. My dream has been to wrestle in the Giant Center, and now that I have manifested the opportunity, I must make the most out of it. I want to thank my coach Sal. He pushes me every day and really wants me to be my best, which is needed and much appreciated.”

The four Somerset County wrestlers will head to Hershey on Wednesday. Competition starts at 9 a.m. on March 8, and will be blocked into sessions spanning over the two days to follow.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Four Somerset County wrestlers punch tickets to PIAA Class 2A championships

