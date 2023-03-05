Open in App
The Daily Memphian

$15 million airport makeover 'not a short-term project'

By Rob Moore,

4 days ago

Memphis International Airport will spend nearly $15 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to continue its long-term goal of modernizing its facilities.

“This is not a short-term project,” said Scott Brockman, Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority president and CEO. “It’s going to have multiple phases and take a number of years to accomplish, but to run a mile, you have to take a first step.”

The FAA announced Monday, Feb. 27, it would award nearly $1 billion in competitive grants to 99 airports in the U.S. through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Congress passed in 2021.

Memphis International will receive $14.8 million, which it will use in its efforts to modernize its ticketing and baggage areas.

In February 2022, Memphis International opened its $245 million modernized Concourse B, which turned all of the airport’s gates into common use. This meant any airline could operate at any gate, giving Memphis International more flexibility in accommodating flights.

Now, the Airport Authority plans to use the new funding to modernize the ticketing area to make it common use as well.

“As we modernize the building, as we enlarge the building, we will be doing relocations of ticket counters, and those new ticket counter set-ups will be in a similar structure,” Brockman said.

While some of the ticket counters will be assigned to certain airlines, like Delta, Brockman said most of them will become common use.

“So when a new airline wants to come in, we will be able to put them at one of those counters to operate,” he said.

The FAA funding will also be used to transform baggage claim. Once complete, the belts behind the ticket counters will all go to the same location.

“So it won’t matter where your ticket counter is,” Brockman said. “You will put the bag on the belt, and once it’s tagged and put through the system, it will go to a central screen for TSA to inspect. From there, they will go to your airline’s particular belt.”

The central scanning area will be constructed in what is now the Terminal A baggage location.

The projects outlined by Brockman fit with the airport’s master plan, a 10-year project that could include the demolition of Concourses A and C to create more parking, as well as sweeping updates to the terminal.

“The vision is to make the front of the house, ticketing and baggage claim, as modern as (Concourse B) but sized to allow us to accommodate passengers and to do it in a way that also allows us to grow and add airlines to continue to develop air service at Memphis International,” Brockman said.

The FAA also announced Monday that it would award $1 million to help fund the construction of a new terminal at the Charles W. Baker Airport in Millington. The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority also oversees the airport in Millington.

“That airport has a terminal that, like the Memphis terminal, was not built to seismic code, was not built to current building standards and was not built with ADA compilable access,” Brockman said.  “We need to get all of our facilities seismically compliant, building code compliant and truly accessible to everyone in the community that wants to use them.”

