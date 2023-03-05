Morris: We can't let fear rule the day

“If your heart is full of fear, you won’t seek truth, you will seek security.” — William Sloane Coffin

The Bible tells us, “Be not afraid” hundreds of times. In my opinion, “Be not afraid,” paired with Jesus’ statement that the greatest commandment is to love God and our neighbors, is a powerful theme.

How do these messages from the Bible make sense when Memphians feel crime and violence have gotten out of hand? Is this religious message relevant when many people have genuine fear just going for a walk or pumping gas?

Jesus lived as an oppressed Jewish man under Roman occupation. People he spoke to and whom he called to follow him could at any moment be compelled by the Roman occupiers to do anything without any recourse or appeal.

This was the reason the American mystic Howard Thurmond believed that the poor of the world, including America, connect so tightly to Jesus’ message.

Thurmond wrote: “The ever-present fear that besets the vast poor, the economically and socially insecure, is a fear of still a different breed. It is a climate closing in; it is like the fog in San Francisco or in London. It is a mood which one carries around with oneself, distilled from the acrid conflict with which one’s days are surrounded. It has its roots deep in the heart of the relations between the weak and the strong, between the controllers of environment and those who are controlled by it.”

This fear undergirds the strong visceral reactions of so many when Tyre Nichols was brutally killed by the police. “The same thing could happen to me because the culture allows it.”

The fear, however, that comes from unexpected car break-ins or random abductions has another source. It begins with anxiety about the unknown and our need for certainty around our daily activities. We become obsessed about knowing that we are vulnerable and trying to secure the uncertain.

With such a threat, we lose our tolerance for ambiguity, and the inability to embrace ambiguity prevents us from reaching out to others.

Now we see strangers as threats, even when there is no basis to draw this conclusion. The end result is paralysis, which leads to despair.

We can’t secure the uncertain — not 100%.

I find it helpful to see how the Bible calls on us to engage our fears. Psalm 23 tells us that we are to walk through the valley of the shadow of death. The psalm doesn’t pretend that evil and death don’t exist. The psalmist doesn’t try to explain evil; he simply acknowledges that it exists. He doesn’t minimize it; he simply says that we are not to fear it.

For all the power that evil has, it doesn’t have the power to make us afraid. We are to keep moving until we are able to lie down in green pastures.

The flowing of the Mississippi River is a good analogy. The danger of the river is obvious just by looking at it. The current is strong, and in the right conditions, it can sink a ship.

Yet the waters carry us forward and can transport our goods with minimal effort on our part. And in so many ways, the river is beautiful.

In the river, we can feel God’s presence fully. It is all there, all at once. But to appreciate this, we have to maintain a tolerance for ambiguity.

In managing my own fears, I have to ask myself regularly, “What am I afraid of? Does it matter? Will it matter in the grand scheme of my life? Is it worth holding on to?”

I hear talk of fear almost every day in Memphis, but it will not rule the day unless I choose to let it.

We create the ability to live with our fears by knowing that the goodness of life follows us on the journey.

My way of seeing the river isn’t the only way to view it, but perhaps the next time you’re driving along the river, you’ll draw a deep breath and dwell in the beauty and goodness of life.