Notes on chocolate: Granny’s faves still delight

Two small but delectable bars I tasted this week came from Luisa’s. First was the Latte Chocolate, £2.80/25g. Cashew nut brings creaminess and the ground coffee adds a lovely kick. I’m very partial, but also fussy, about coffee-infused chocolate and this was ace. I meant to taste it and then send it to my vegan testers (all Luisa’s chocolate is vegan) but it didn’t quite make it out of my office.

Second was its Whole Hazelnut in 75% Solomon Islands cocoa bar, £4/50g. Excellent, hearty chocolate with roasted Piedmont hazelnuts.

A few years ago, I wrote about how my aunt Dina gave me my very first, all-for-me box of chocolates – an inspired gift for a teen. They were a mixture of truffles and (my faves) pralines. But I’ve always been fascinated by that most English of boxes – rose and violet creams. They seem to have cult status among my English friends who all go ‘oooh’ when offered one (memories of loved grannies?) while also being undeniably old fashioned. If any chocolates were to have their own show, it would surely be the rose and violet creams.

The Chocolate Detective, behind which is the chocolate legend Chantal Coady, makes a wonderful such offering. Richly draped in dark chocolate, there’s no mistaking how sweet (glucose syrup is the second ingredient), but delicious, they are. These are not cheap at £25/200g but the flavour is delicate and beautiful. And if it reminds you of sitting next to a favoured family member, watching a Saturday movie, well, then they’re a bargain.

