I flew on the world's only business class-only airline and it felt more like flying on a private jet across the Atlantic

By Taylor Rains,

4 days ago
La Compagnie's small fleet of Airbus A321neo is fitted with only business class lounger seats — no economy here.

Taylor Rains/Insider

  • French boutique airline La Compagnie flies a small fleet of Airbus A321neo jets between the US and Europe.
  • The company has configured its planes in all-business class — the only airline in the world to do so.
  • I flew on La Compagnie from Paris to Newark, New Jersey, to try out the unique product and specialty cuisine.
French boutique airline La Compagnie is the only all-business class carrier in the world with a small fleet of two Airbus A321neos.
A La Compagnie Airbus A321neo.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: Planespotters

The company flies between New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport and Paris and Milan year-round, as well as seasonally to Nice, France.
A La Compagnie Airbus A321neo.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

I toured La Compagnie, the all-business class airline flying between the US and France. It's the closest thing to flying private across the Atlantic.

A few other carriers also tried the unique configuration, including Qatar Airways, which flew deep-pocket customers between Doha and London — and later Doha and Dubai — using an Airbus A319LR.
Qatar Airways' all-business class Airbus A319LR.

Qatar Airways/Flickr

Qatar Airways Made An All-Business Class Plane For Flights To London

Meanwhile, British Airways ferried premium travelers between New York and London on an all-business class Airbus A318. The service ended in 2020, with the airline citing falling demand and the pandemic.
It's important to note that both Qatar and British Airways are not all-business class airlines, they just configured a few jets with an all-business layout as an option on more premium routes.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

British Airways has reportedly sent its most iconic jet since the Concorde to be scrapped. See inside the plane that shuttled VIP flyers between New York and London.

In an interview with Insider in 2019, La Compagnie cofounder and EVP Jean-Charles Perino said the business model is intended to split the difference between expensive business class seats and cheaper economy seats.
United 767-300ER cabin.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Startup airline La Compagnie found its niche as a low-cost business-class-only carrier. Now it's nearing profitability after just 5 years.

Instead of selling roundtrip business for several thousand dollars, and then charging in the hundreds per economy seat, Perino decided to put 76 lie-flat loungers on a plane and price it somewhere in the middle.
According to La Compagnie, fares start at $2,000 to Milan, $2,350 to Nice, and $2,400 to Paris — all roundtrip and subject to availability.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

It's almost like crossing the Atlantic on a private jet for a fraction of the cost, though passengers won't get the added comforts — like a theater or double bed — onboard.
Pictured is the bed inside a Bombardier Global 7500 private jet.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on a private jet and Spirit Airlines back-to-back. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500, which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.

Perino further explained the seat is affordable for travelers who are already going to pay extra for more legroom or premium economy seats, which are sometimes just as expensive as La Compagnie's roundtrip airfare.
Delta's Premium Select cabin is $4,501 roundtrip from New York-JFK to Paris CDG airport on April 9-15. La Compagnie flying on the same dates from Newark to Paris Orly is $4,079. Neither is refundable and both airlines charge $400-$500 more to make it refundable.

Delta Air Lines

I've been wanting to try the all-business-class airline for years and was finally able to check it off my bucket list in February. Here's what it was like from Paris to Newark.
Taylor Rains/Insider

My journey started at Paris' Orly Airport, which is about 12 miles from the city center. Because I decided to stay at a hotel southwest of the city, it was only a 20-minute drive.
Taylor Rains/Insider

My flight was scheduled to leave at 10:30 a.m. for a 1:00 p.m. arrival into Newark, and every instinct in me said to arrive at Orly by 7:30 a.m. at the latest to ensure there is enough time for check-in, passport control, and security.
Taylor Rains/Insider

But, because of La Compagnie's fast track options that came included with my ticket, I was encouraged to arrive around 9:00 a.m. — just one and a half hours early.
Accès N°1 is the priority access lane for security and passport control at Paris airports, including Orly and Charles de Gaulle.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I'm glad they were true to their word, because I ended up arriving at Orly's Terminal 4 at 9:15 a.m. due to traffic, but was still at the gate by 9:45 a.m.
Taylor Rains/Insider

It was speedy for a few reasons. First, I could get my boarding pass online without having to first go to the check-in counter to verify my passport, which is not always the case on other airlines.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49f5d1_0l8Hdpnw00
I was able to add my boarding pass to my Apple Wallet, and "Access N°1" was indicated above the QR code.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I also only had a carry-on, so I could skip the bag drop. Even if there was a line, there were two attendants assisting with checked luggage, and there are only a max of 76 people on the flight.
Taylor Rains/Insider

Meanwhile, accessing the secured area was a breeze. With my business class ticket, I could use the "Accès N° 1" priority line at security and passport control, so I was through in minutes.
Taylor Rains/Insider

Gate F04 was a short walk from there.
Taylor Rains/Insider

Typically, La Compagnie passengers can use an airport lounge to eat and rest before the flight, but it is undergoing renovation. So, they provided a €20 coupon for the nearby restaurant, EXK.
Taylor Rains/Insider

I got a ham and cheese quiche, fruit, coffee, and orange juice. It was surprisingly good for airport food, and I appreciated the gesture from the airline.
Taylor Rains/Insider

Unfortunately, we did get delayed about 30 minutes due to crew rest, but started to board around 10:45 am., and I got my first look at the all-business class plane.
Taylor Rains/Insider

I was immediately impressed by the look of the cabin — the aesthetic was elegant and the baby blue color scheme was calm and soothing.
Taylor Rains/Insider

The lounger itself didn't disappoint either. The A321neo has 19 rows of 4 seats in a 2x2 layout. I noticed the plane skipped row number 13 — I guess to ward off any bad luck.
Taylor Rains/Insider

After stowing my luggage — which I had more than enough space for — I explored the seat.
Taylor Rains/Insider

The lounger came will all of the bells and whistles of most business class products I've flown on, including a large touchscreen TV…
Taylor Rains/Insider

…a remote control…
Taylor Rains/Insider

…a reading light and a coat hook…
Taylor Rains/Insider

…an adjustable headrest…
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jhu3H_0l8Hdpnw00

Taylor Rains/Insider

…good quality headphones...
There is a hook to hang up the headphones (on the blue wall pictured), but I moved them beside me for better access.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…a USB port and a power outlet…
These are located in between the two lounges below the table.

Taylor Rains/Insider

...the option to have a recliner with a leg rest, or a fully lie-flat lounger...
Taylor Rains/Insider

…a privacy divider, which helped create a cozy space when sleeping…
Taylor Rains/Insider

…free in-flight WiFi, which was fast and reliable…
Taylor Rains/Insider\

…plush linens branded with the La Compagnie colors and logo…
Taylor Rains/Insider

…a large, foldable tray table big enough for my laptop...
If the tray is folded, there is a cup nook in the top right corner.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and plenty of leg space thanks to the 62 inches of pitch in most seats. At just 5'3," I could stretch my legs all the way out, and the lounger is 26 inches wide, so I had a lot of wiggle room too.
Taylor Rains/Insider

The exit row seats offer even more space with 72 inches of pitch.
The trade off for more leg room in the exit row is that the screen is a little further away.

Taylor Rains/Insider

There was also a tabletop in between the two loungers...
Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a few small storage spots, including the side pocket…
The pocket was good for small items, like a water bottle or magazine.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…under the footrest…
This area was big enough for a purse or small duffle bag.

Taylor Rains/Insider

…to the back-right of the seat where the headphones plug in…
Taylor Rains/Insider

…and under the TV. The slit was narrow, so its best for things like books or a laptop.
My purse barely fit, and I had to squish it in.

Taylor Rains/Insider

When I got to my seat, I found a water bottle and an amenity kit, which is the norm for business class.
Taylor Rains/Insider

But, the kit turned out to be my favorite yet. Inside were toiletries, socks, an eye mask, and lotions…
Taylor Rains/Insider

…and the bag itself was big with two sections — perfect to use on future trips for my own toiletries.
Taylor Rains/Insider

Aside from the storage slots being smaller than I'd like, I will note window seat passengers will have to crawl over the aisle when the bed is fully-flat — a con but not a dealbreaker.
Taylor Rains/Insider

After settling into my seat, the flight attendant came by with orange juice and champagne. I ended up combining them to make a morning mimosa.
Taylor Rains/Insider

We pushed back from the gate soon after but ended up going back due to a paperwork issue. This was a little frustrating as I got to Newark one and a half hours late, but I've had delays on every airline I've flown on.
Taylor Rains/Insider

We were finally on our way at around 12:20 p.m., and I was excited to kick back and enjoy the ride.
Taylor Rains/Insider

During taxi, a yoga-themed inflight safety video came on to go over emergency procedures. I thought the stretching and breathing exercises were an interesting way to grab people's attention.
Taylor Rains/Insider

Shortly after takeoff, the flight attendants came through the cabin with drinks and a package of nuts. I opted for the red wine, which was nice and smooth.
Taylor Rains/Insider

Then, we were served our first meal. La Compagnie prides itself on its inflight cuisine, which is made in partnership with guest chefs, like Michelin-starred chefs David Toutain…
The pigeon dish made by David Toutain at his restaurant in Paris (not offered on La Compagnie).

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and Franco Sampogna. The collaborations have taken place since 2017 with the help of Christophe Langrée, the former chef at the French prime minister's residence, Matignon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c0rKc_0l8Hdpnw00
Flights from New York to Paris, Milan, and Nice will be served a light dinner and a breakfast to provide passengers with the "freedom to rest."

Taylor Rains/Insider

Sampogna, who is from Brazil but has a New York City restaurant called Frevo, was onboard my flight to serve his course — blanquette of scallops and cauliflower topped with truffles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3FPG_0l8Hdpnw00
I am continuously impressed by most airline business class meals, but this dish hit it out of the park.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I thought the meal was incredible, and the scallops were cooked perfectly. A La Compagnie spokesperson told Insider the food is prepped within 24 hours of the flights — much lower than the 48-72 hours on most other airlines.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ifo5j_0l8Hdpnw00
The meal without the truffles.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Insider

In addition to the main dish, I was also given an appetizer, which was a delicious salmon salad with sesame, lemon, and trout eggs.
Taylor Rains/Insider

A cheese plate, bread, and a caramelized apple tart were also served. I was so full I couldn't finish all of it, but the tart and salmon were definitely my favorites.
For those who have certain diets, the airline can accommodate special meal requests if they are submitted no later than 51 hours before the flight.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: La Compagnie

I'm a sucker for seafood and loved that courses one and two were fish. But, the airline will switch the main dish to chicken or cod steak in March, according to its online menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjaL6_0l8Hdpnw00
I also loved that the meals all came with actual glassware and silverware.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: La Compagnie

I thought the crew was extremely professional and attentive during the meal service. Because the airline is so small, Perino said flight attendants often know passengers by name: "That's something that the big guys could not do."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cARwx_0l8Hdpnw00
Chef Franco Sampogna with the flight attendants.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Insider

I decided to take a nap around three hours into the flight, and I slept great thanks to the privacy of the cocoon, the padded lie-flat bed, and the plush, warm linens.
Taylor Rains/Insider

As someone who likes to kick a knee out when I sleep, I even had enough room to do so by lowering the window-side armrest. The aisle-side armrest is also adjustable.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIjcy_0l8Hdpnw00
The armrests next to the window and on the aisle could be adjusted up and down.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Granted, my feet nearly reached the end of the foot nook when laying fully flat, and I'm only 5'3." So, taller passengers would definitely have to crunch up a little more.
My legs almost at the end of the foot nook.

Taylor Rains/Insider

But, I think there is still plenty of wiggle room to get comfortable, and I was happy that the tray table stowed into the side of the seat and completely out of the way of the lounger.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZoUb1_0l8Hdpnw00
The tray table had to be pulled out from the middle table top.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After a nap, I woke up and watched a movie until the next meal service. I will say that the lineup was pretty random, with movies like Kung Fu Panda 2 and Land of the Lost.
Will Ferrell in Land of the Lost.

Taylor Rains/Insider

La Compagnie did have new movies available too, like Black Adam and Ticket to Paradise, as well as a meditation course and a flight map.
Taylor Rains/Insider

The second meal was served a little over an hour from landing. We were given an option of pastries or an eggplant and tomato sandwich — I chose the pastries, which came with a macaron, pudding, and cookie-like treats.
Taylor Rains/Insider

I'm not a huge fan of chocolate in general, but I liked the crumble and macaron. Next time, I'd probably go with the sandwich though.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XbBEn_0l8Hdpnw00
While I don't like chocolate, I'm sure its delicious for those who do.

Taylor Rains/Insider

After dessert, I ordered tea and then headed to the lavatory to freshen up before landing.
Taylor Rains/Insider

I thought the bathroom was very nice and clean, and I liked the gray accents that made it feel homier — similar to the wood-like finishes in Singapore Airlines' lavatories.
Taylor Rains/Insider

The wallpaper was even La Compagnie-branded.
Taylor Rains/Insider

We landed at 2:30 p.m. and had to be towed into the gate, which a flight attendant said is standard procedure for La Compagnie in Newark.
A view of our gate with ramp agents during tow in.

Taylor Rains/Insider

We parked at gate 51 and everyone deplaned quickly thanks to the low-capacity plane. I was off the jet and through customs within minutes — another reason I encourage frequent fliers to get Global Entry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1400ih_0l8Hdpnw00
A view of Newark airport after parking.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Overall, I loved my experience on La Compagnie, and the price tag is extremely reasonable for the product. I think the carrier is particularly perfect for people looking to splurge on a honeymoon, family vacation, or just a solo getaway.
Taylor Rains/Insider

The flight is more affordable than traveling business on a mainline carrier, and the product is comparable to competitors like Delta One or United Polaris.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vw9Os_0l8Hdpnw00
United Airlines Polaris business class seat, which also has direct-aisles access for all passengers — a perk lacking on La Compagnie.

United Airlines

Granted, I will say it can't beat Singapore's business class, which has a much larger bed and more storage…

I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless

…and United and Delta's cabins do feel a little bit roomier with more table space, in my experience. Moreover, both have direct-aisle access for all seats — a perk lacking in La Compagnie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwxWU_0l8Hdpnw00
Delta One suite on the 767-400ER, which also has direct-aisle access for all travelers.

Delta Air Lines

Nevertheless, I wouldn't hesitate to fly La Compagnie again — they even returned my jacket to me, which I stupidly left on the plane. One of the perks of it being a small airline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtOcR_0l8Hdpnw00
A La Compagnie Airbus A321neo.

Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider
