I'm a senior director at Roblox. My day starts with a 6 a.m. bike ride and ends with journaling before bed — here's what my routine is like.
By Robin Madell,4 days ago
- Richard Sim, the senior director of product for monetization at Roblox shared his daily routine.
- He starts with a bike ride, then drops his kids to school and heads into the office.
- Sim ends his day journaling with a method he learned from "The Five Minute Journal" years ago.
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Richard Sim, a senior director of product for monetization at Roblox, from San Mateo, California, about his daily work routine. The following has been edited for length and clarity.I wake up before sunrise at 6 a.m., grab some water and granola bars, and head out for a quick morning bike ride. It's a bonus on the rare days when my son agrees to join me mountain biking 10 minutes from our house. Refreshed from my morning ride, I head home at 7:30 a.m. for a quick shower, get my daughters into the car, and whisk them off to high school. I'm at work by 8:15 a.m. Before entering the office, each employee must complete a COVID test, submit results in our app, and secure a wrist band. I've felt very comfortable coming into the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Walking into the Roblox office, I'm inspired by the highlights displayed in our lobby from our community of developers and creators. My primary role as a product manager is to ensure that my team of engineers build products and features that will drive value for Roblox and our community of developers. After I review my calendar and respond to emails and Slack messages, I head over to our cafe to get my morning coffee at 9 a.m. Each of our engineering teams does a daily stand-up meeting that lasts no longer than 10 minutes. We share updates on what we accomplished yesterday and what we plan to tackle today. Before lunch, I'm pleasantly surprised by a thank-you gift I received from UndoneBuilder, one of our millions of developers. I ran into them at our annual Roblox Developers Conference last October. It's 12:30 p.m., so I grab lunch at the company cafe. Roblox offers a daily stipend for lunch and breakfast, plus the ability to order for free from EAT Club, a catering service and snack shop. Our cross-functional meetings in the afternoon involve participants from across the country. Roblox has been operating under a hybrid model that allows employees to work where they're most productive. I have walking one-on-ones with my team and cross-functional partners. We do personal check-ins, align on priorities, identify blockers, and provide peer feedback. At 4 p.m., I head to Carlmont High School to host discussions for the Shark Tank Business Club. Today, I facilitated a case study with the prompt: How should Roblox accelerate the "aging-up" of our platform? A highlight of working at Roblox is reading fan mail. We receive drawings and letters from kids worldwide who tell us they love the platform, provide feature requests, and ask for free Robux! Fun fact: employees at Roblox receive no free Robux. If Roblox offered employees free Robux, we would water down the value of the Robux currency in the economy. At 5:30 p.m., I attend our Engineering Open House. Each team gets to leverage their creativity and crafting skills to demonstrate their work and answer questions from employees. Today after work, I get to watch my daughter play volleyball for her high school team. Roblox encourages employees to find balance, whether it's through personal recharge days, unlimited PTO, or the focus on impact over face time. We make it a point to have dinner together as a family every night around 7 p.m. It's one of the rare times we can sit down together, without devices, and give each other our full attention. Around 11 p.m., before I turn in for the evening, I try to journal. I discovered "The Five Minute Journal," and use it nightly to reflect on my accomplishments, appreciation, areas for improvement, and intentions. Read the original article on Business Insider
