I'm a senior director at Roblox. My day starts with a 6 a.m. bike ride and ends with journaling before bed — here's what my routine is like.

Richard Sim and his dog Auggie posing in front of the iconic Golden Gate bridge. Courtesy of Richard Sim

Richard Sim, the senior director of product for monetization at Roblox shared his daily routine.

He starts with a bike ride, then drops his kids to school and heads into the office.

Sim ends his day journaling with a method he learned from "The Five Minute Journal" years ago.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Richard Sim, a senior director of product for monetization at Roblox, from San Mateo, California, about his daily work routine. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

Sim tries to get a bike ride in during the early morning. Courtesy of Richard Sim

Sim enjoys bringing his son on the mountain bike trails. Courtesy of Richard Sim

Sim and his wife split morning drop-off duties. Courtesy of Richard Sim

Sim works in the office three days a week. Courtesy of Richard Sim

One of the company's values is "Respect the Community." Courtesy of Richard Sim

Sim manages more than 60 engineers. Courtesy of Richard Sim

Sim chats with a colleague in the cafe. Courtesy of Richard Sim

Standing incentivizes everyone to focus and be brief. Courtesy of Richard Sim

UndoneBuilder is a long-time developer on Roblox. Courtesy of Richard Sim

EAT club offers catered office meals plus boba tea and smoothies. Courtesy of Richard Sim

Employees join the Roblox meeting remotely and in person. Courtesy of Richard Sim

On nice days, Sim tries to get outside as much as possible. Courtesy of Richard Sim

Sim volunteers at Carlmont High School. Courtesy of Richard Sim

Sim says bout half of Roblox users are under age 13. Courtesy of Richard Sim

The company takes inflation in the Roblox economy very seriously. Courtesy of Richard Sim

The event is held like a science fair. Courtesy of Richard Sim

Sim poses with his daughter at volleyball match. Courtesy of Richard Sim

Sim enjoys dinner with his family. Courtesy of Richard Sim

Sim discovered the five-minute-journal method years ago. Courtesy of Richard Sim