Open in App
Broken Arrow, OK
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Broken Arrow boys come back from lone loss to make 6A state tournament

By Mike Moguin,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srtBB_0l8HcPId00

By Mike Moguin

SAPULPA - Class 6A No. 1 ranked Broken Arrow came back motivated Saturday evening after a heartbreaking loss in the area final loss to Owasso 24 hours earlier, with a convincing victory against Putnam City North in the boys area consolation finals Saturday evening,

Now they can celebrate a berth to state next week in Norman.

Oklahoma State signee Connor Dow led the Tigers (25-1) with 24 points, fellow senior Justice Sutton posted 17 and sophomore David Howell got 14.

PC North (24-3), ranked second in the final OSSAA Class 6A East poll, was led by 6-foot-7 senior C.J. Smith with 11 points, while sophomores Anthony Leonard and Kejuan Payne each got 10.

After trailing most of the game, Tulsa Booker T. Washington (15-9) caught some breaks and snuck past Putnam City West late by two points. L. J. Scott, a 5-7 freshman, led the Hornets with 18 points, and 6-2 senior Ty Holdman scored 16.

The Patriots (15-11) were led by 6-2 junior Chiante Tramble and 6-8 sophomore Kaidon Rayfield, each who had 16 points, and 6-2 junior Jaden Constant, who posted 11.

Broken Arrow 68, PC North 52

The Tigers jumped out to an 11-6 lead, but after a Panther timeout, PCN went on a 9-2 run and owned a 15-13 advantage as the opening period closed.

BA moved back in front when 6-2 junior Diego Ochoa drilled a leaping lay-up and Dow connected a three-point play early in the second.

Later on, Dason Cook made a theft underneath the glass, passed it to Dow at mid-court who drove down to the front court and made a slam dunk and it was 24-20 with over two minutes left in the half.

Dow added a trey a few possessions later, shortly before BA went to the locker room for a 29-21 halftime lead.

Check It Out: Tahlequah boys continue improbable postseason journey by clinching trip to 5A state tournament

“(Friday) night, it took everybody a little bit to get over it (referring to the loss to Owasso),” Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. “I woke up every hour and a half last night just to reacquaint it in my head. I’m sure the guys did, too.

"It was one of those things I told them all week that all year long we have faced a lot of adversity. That was the first time we took a look and we’re going to see what the kids are made of.”

Another impressive play from Dow, the Oklahoma State signee, came in the third period. After he hit a field goal and was fouled on the play, he missed the free throw, but Cook rebounded the ball, passed it back to Dow, who dribbled back outside to the perimeter, and nailed a 3-point shot to make it a 38-27 game.

Roaring back to state: Moore boys remain in 6A title contention after claiming area championship

“Obviously, I wanted to make the free throw,” Dow said. “But if I was going to miss it, that’s how I would like to miss it.

"Dason stood on the offensive board, he got it back out to me and I saw I had a half foot on the line and I just took a step back and shot the 3.”

“He is a kid that plays with a lot of confidence,” Wallace said. “There is a reason he is going to OSU. He can really shoot the ball. He bounced back after not shooting the ball well (Friday). Just proud of him and I thought our guys, Justice, David, and Connor stepped up and made knockdown free throws in a game like this.

"They started fouling with four minutes left in the game and we had to make free throws to keep the lead and we did a good job of doing that.”

Broken Arrow would lead, 48-36, heading into the last period.

Flipping the script: Del City boys storm back to down El Reno for area title

All but four of the Tigers’ fourth-period points came from the free-throw line.

“It definitely feels great to be going to state,” Dow said. “That loss was definitely tough, so we regrouped (Saturday) morning and went to breakfast as a team, and got ourselves back together.

"We knew we were going to get this win.”

Tulsa Booker T. Washington 65, Putnam City West 63

Scott hit two free throws with 18.1 seconds left in the game to give the Hornets a 64-63 lead, their first since the first quarter when a trey by another freshman, 6-footer Issac Sanders, put them up 8-5.

Another PC West foul sent Holdman to the line, where he made the first, but missed the second. The Patriots moved fast to get a game-tying shot but could not make a basket to regain the lead they maintained through the game to the end.

Jayden Oates, a 6-2 junior, grabbed the rebound and drove to the other end and the buzzer went off. Hornet players ran to the opposite end to celebrate another trip to state, and fans on the BTW side of the arena were rocking.

“My young bunch said to themselves, ‘We’re not ready to go home,’” BTW coach Eli Brown III said. “And I told them in the last time out of the half, with about two minutes left, that we’ve been here before. I said we have to turn them over without falling.

"We had some hiccups, but we still continued to try to turn them over and we did that. They just never quit. They just never gave up.”

The Patriots were up, 36-30, at halftime and led  by eight, 43-35, in the third quarter. But the Hornets got within three points at 45-42 with a trey by Scott with 3:47 left in the third quarter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tulsa, OK newsLocal Tulsa, OK
Holland Hall, Midwest City Carl Albert get convincing wins to start 5A boys state tournament
Midwest City, OK17 hours ago
Leading by example: Tulsa Booker T. Washington senior making noise during Hornets' run to state
Tulsa, OK11 hours ago
Tulsa Holland Hall moves past Lawton MacArthur, into 5A girls semifinals
Tulsa, OK23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A 'Cardinal' Comeback: Verdigris girls stage late rally to pull off 4A quarterfinal win
Claremore, OK18 hours ago
Oklahoma Christian Academy, Preston victorious in Class 2A boys quarterfinal round
Preston, OK1 day ago
Pawhuska dominates Preston to earn win in first girls state tournament game
Pawhuska, OK1 day ago
Muskogee High School Arena Holds First College Basketball Tournament
Muskogee, OK23 hours ago
“Oklahoma’s largest adult playground” coming to downtown Tulsa
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Boy hit by trash truck in east Tulsa
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
High-speed chase after Jeep blows through Kansas school zone at 80 mph
Caney, KS3 days ago
TULSA HARD ROCK CIRCUIT PREVIEW
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Former Oklahoma representative charged in deadly motorcycle crash
Eufaula, OK7 hours ago
2 dead, 1 injured in Oklahoma murder-suicide
Colcord, OK2 days ago
If anyone is still questioning the state superintendent’s commitment to public education, know that Ryan Walters showed up to personally present the Teacher of the Year award. Nevermind that he was an hour late to the ceremony.
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
$3,500 worth of racing equipment stolen from Sand Springs storage unit
Sand Springs, OK2 days ago
Tulsa Police investigate shooting near Admiral and Mingo
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Man shot by Tulsa police officer outside bar dies days later
Tulsa, OK9 hours ago
Police Investigate Early-Morning Burglary At Tulsa Convenience Store
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Oklahoma
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Prosecutors Charge Sand Springs Woman Accused Of Molesting Boy
Sand Springs, OK2 days ago
Broken Arrow man arrested after road rage shooting
Broken Arrow, OK2 days ago
The Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Oklahoma City & Tulsa
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
Tulsa man accused of fatal hit-and-run arrested
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
Arizona man convicted after Tulsa Police find him with thousands of fentanyl pills, stolen guns
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Win Free Tickets to Rocklahoma 2023 Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Rock Festival
Pryor, OK3 days ago
Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Emergency Session held March 3
Okmulgee, OK3 days ago
Tulsa police arrest woman for crimes involving child
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
Police investigating homicide in Muskogee
Muskogee, OK3 days ago
Broken Arrow man moves on to next round of 'American Idol' after performing original song
Broken Arrow, OK3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy