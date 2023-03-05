Broken Arrow boys come back from lone loss to make 6A state tournament

By Mike Moguin

SAPULPA - Class 6A No. 1 ranked Broken Arrow came back motivated Saturday evening after a heartbreaking loss in the area final loss to Owasso 24 hours earlier, with a convincing victory against Putnam City North in the boys area consolation finals Saturday evening,

Now they can celebrate a berth to state next week in Norman.

Oklahoma State signee Connor Dow led the Tigers (25-1) with 24 points, fellow senior Justice Sutton posted 17 and sophomore David Howell got 14.

PC North (24-3), ranked second in the final OSSAA Class 6A East poll, was led by 6-foot-7 senior C.J. Smith with 11 points, while sophomores Anthony Leonard and Kejuan Payne each got 10.

After trailing most of the game, Tulsa Booker T. Washington (15-9) caught some breaks and snuck past Putnam City West late by two points. L. J. Scott, a 5-7 freshman, led the Hornets with 18 points, and 6-2 senior Ty Holdman scored 16.

The Patriots (15-11) were led by 6-2 junior Chiante Tramble and 6-8 sophomore Kaidon Rayfield, each who had 16 points, and 6-2 junior Jaden Constant, who posted 11.

Broken Arrow 68, PC North 52

The Tigers jumped out to an 11-6 lead, but after a Panther timeout, PCN went on a 9-2 run and owned a 15-13 advantage as the opening period closed.

BA moved back in front when 6-2 junior Diego Ochoa drilled a leaping lay-up and Dow connected a three-point play early in the second.

Later on, Dason Cook made a theft underneath the glass, passed it to Dow at mid-court who drove down to the front court and made a slam dunk and it was 24-20 with over two minutes left in the half.

Dow added a trey a few possessions later, shortly before BA went to the locker room for a 29-21 halftime lead.

“(Friday) night, it took everybody a little bit to get over it (referring to the loss to Owasso),” Broken Arrow coach Beau Wallace said. “I woke up every hour and a half last night just to reacquaint it in my head. I’m sure the guys did, too.

"It was one of those things I told them all week that all year long we have faced a lot of adversity. That was the first time we took a look and we’re going to see what the kids are made of.”

Another impressive play from Dow, the Oklahoma State signee, came in the third period. After he hit a field goal and was fouled on the play, he missed the free throw, but Cook rebounded the ball, passed it back to Dow, who dribbled back outside to the perimeter, and nailed a 3-point shot to make it a 38-27 game.

“Obviously, I wanted to make the free throw,” Dow said. “But if I was going to miss it, that’s how I would like to miss it.

"Dason stood on the offensive board, he got it back out to me and I saw I had a half foot on the line and I just took a step back and shot the 3.”

“He is a kid that plays with a lot of confidence,” Wallace said. “There is a reason he is going to OSU. He can really shoot the ball. He bounced back after not shooting the ball well (Friday). Just proud of him and I thought our guys, Justice, David, and Connor stepped up and made knockdown free throws in a game like this.

"They started fouling with four minutes left in the game and we had to make free throws to keep the lead and we did a good job of doing that.”

Broken Arrow would lead, 48-36, heading into the last period.

All but four of the Tigers’ fourth-period points came from the free-throw line.

“It definitely feels great to be going to state,” Dow said. “That loss was definitely tough, so we regrouped (Saturday) morning and went to breakfast as a team, and got ourselves back together.

"We knew we were going to get this win.”

Tulsa Booker T. Washington 65, Putnam City West 63

Scott hit two free throws with 18.1 seconds left in the game to give the Hornets a 64-63 lead, their first since the first quarter when a trey by another freshman, 6-footer Issac Sanders, put them up 8-5.

Another PC West foul sent Holdman to the line, where he made the first, but missed the second. The Patriots moved fast to get a game-tying shot but could not make a basket to regain the lead they maintained through the game to the end.

Jayden Oates, a 6-2 junior, grabbed the rebound and drove to the other end and the buzzer went off. Hornet players ran to the opposite end to celebrate another trip to state, and fans on the BTW side of the arena were rocking.

“My young bunch said to themselves, ‘We’re not ready to go home,’” BTW coach Eli Brown III said. “And I told them in the last time out of the half, with about two minutes left, that we’ve been here before. I said we have to turn them over without falling.

"We had some hiccups, but we still continued to try to turn them over and we did that. They just never quit. They just never gave up.”

The Patriots were up, 36-30, at halftime and led by eight, 43-35, in the third quarter. But the Hornets got within three points at 45-42 with a trey by Scott with 3:47 left in the third quarter.