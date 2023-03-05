Open in App
Odessa, TX
Odessa American

Quick Hits March 5, 2023

By Odessa American,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Msowd_0l8Hbqtv00

BRIAR PATCH TRADE DAYS

Briar Patch Trade Days has scheduled a 15th Anniversary Celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

There will be two buildings filled with all sorts of vendors and projects.

Visit tinyurl.com/y34kumnn.

SMALL BUSINESS MARKET

Hope Alive Church, 305 E. 19th St., has scheduled a Small Business Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

There will be local boutiques, sweet treats, novelties, and more.

Customer admission is free and vendor slots are $25.

Visit tinyurl.com/mtfkj8m5.

ODESSA TATTOO EXPO

Ink Masters Tattoo Show has scheduled the ninth annual Odessa Tattoo Expo from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Visit tinyurl.com/3hxm5xz9.

ADOPTION EVENT

The Odessa Police Department and Odessa Animal Shelter plan an Adoption Event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at Crunch Fitness, 2008 E. 42nd St.

The adoption fee for each animal is $27, in cash only.

Visit tinyurl.com/y3xnuj4r.

ADVENTURES IN ART

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWgI3_0l8Hbqtv00

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4919 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Adventures in Art event from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today.

The theme will be Monster Dolls.

For more information or to register, email [email protected] or call 432-550-9696.

DISCOVER DINNER

First Odessa, 311 W. Eighth St., has scheduled a dinner and class for new and potential members at 5 p.m. today.

Visit tinyurl.com/yc275cha.

GREATER TUNA

Basin Theatre Works has scheduled Greater Tuna 2 p.m. today at Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St.

Visit tinyurl.com/dvpz39wk.

PARANORMAL CIRQUE

Cirque Italia has scheduled the Paranormal Cirque through today at the Midland Park Mall, 4511 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Tickets start at $10.

Visit tinyurl.com/msyc9z27, or go to tinyurl.com/3tn9c56f to purchase tickets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy