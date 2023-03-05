Open in App
Weymouth, MA
Patriot Ledger

Weymouth's Jackson Square parking and traffic fixes to come soon?

By Jessica Trufant, The Patriot Ledger,

4 days ago

WEYMOUTH − Town officials will hold a meeting next week to discuss the results of a study of traffic and parking in Jackson Square.

Mayor Robert Hedlund and Robert Luongo, director of planning and community development, will present the results of the study at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the council chambers of town hall.

During discussions about zoning changes in Jackson Square, Hedlund said the town and developers with interest in the square agreed to fund a study focused on transportation changes to accommodate redevelopment.

"We invite the public to come see the results of the study and better understand how traffic flow and parking will be addressed as the square is redeveloped," Hedlund said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6vtA_0l8HbfRA00

The town council in June approved zoning changes for Jackson Square aimed at spurring redevelopment and promoting uses that are appropriate for the environment, including Herring Run Brook. The zoning allows one parking space per studio apartment, 1½ spaces for other residential units, one space for every four restaurant seats and one space for every 400 square feet of retail space.

Several councilors expressed concern about redevelopment's potential impact on parking and traffic congestion in the square.

Officials at the March 9 meeting will present draft recommendations related to traffic circulation, parking supply, parking management and pedestrian and bicycle accommodations in Jackson Square.For more information, call the Weymouth Planning and Community Development Department at 781-340-5015 or visit weymouth.ma.us/planning.

