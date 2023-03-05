Centre County swimmers rack up 34 gold medals in District 6 championships
By Kyle J. Andrews,
4 days ago
Centre County swimmers from Bellefonte, Penns Valley and State College competed in the PIAA District 6 Class 2A and Class 3A championships on Friday and Saturday.
Bellefonte and Penns Valley boys swimmers Carter Boone and Liam Quigley took home two gold medals in the Class 2A finals, while State College’s Sam Huggins, Shawn Erdley and Todd Siekman matched their totals in the Class 3A finals. Penns Valley’s Maggie Delaney had two medals of her own to tie for the lead on the girls side, while State College’s Jade Castro, Molly Workman and Kate Doucette impressed with three golds of their own.
Here are the results for Centre County teams in the PIAA District 6 Swimming Championships.
Class 2A
Bellefonte boys
Team Score: 2nd, 147 points
Gold: 3 (2 individual, 1 relay)
Silver: 2
Bronze: 2
1
Carter Boone
100 Y Fly
Timed Finals
1st
53.07
2
Isaiah Johnson
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
3rd
1:01.35
3
Carter Boone
200 Y Free
Timed Finals
1st
1:49.86
4
Isaiah Johnson
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
–
23.85
5
Isaiah Johnson
200 Y IM
Timed Finals
2nd
2:09.01
6
Jacob Skrzycki
200 Y Free
Timed Finals
2nd
1:57.80
7
Cedric Bagwell
100 Y Back
Timed Finals
7th
1:03.98
8
Collin Sharp
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
18th
26.65
9
Levi Purnell
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
21st
26.79
10
Cedric Bagwell
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
22nd
26.87
11
Collin Sharp
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
–
1:04.52
12
Cedric Bagwell
50 Y Back
Timed Finals
–
29.81
Bellefonte girls
Team Score: 1st, 219 points
Gold: 3 (1 individual, 2 relay)
Silver: 3
Bronze: 2
1
Kiaha McCool
100 Y Back
Timed Finals
2nd
57.55
2
Kiaha McCool
200 Y Free
Timed Finals
1st
1:54.73
3
Katelyn Packer
100 Y Fly
Timed Finals
2nd
1:00.36
4
Kate Rarrick
500 Y Free
Timed Finals
2nd
5:18.27
5
Kate Rarrick
200 Y Free
Timed Finals
3rd
1:59.97
6
Katelyn Packer
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
3rd
56.25
7
Addie Pringle
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
4th
26.05
8
Kate Rarrick
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
–
26.31
9
Addie Pringle
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
–
57.29
10
Addie Pringle
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
6th
57.52
11
Finley Musser
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
4th
1:14.80
12
Avah Colm
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
8th
1:16.29
13
Grace Rossman
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
12th
27.76
14
Emma Pringle
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
13th
28.08
15
Finley Musser
200 Y IM
Timed Finals
7th
2:27.86
16
Emma Pringle
500 Y Free
Timed Finals
9th
5:56.14
17
Avah Colm
200 Y IM
Timed Finals
9th
2:33.49
18
Grace Rossman
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
15th
1:24.64
19
Ashley Moretz
500 Y Free
Timed Finals
11th
6:17.09
20
Ashley Moretz
100 Y Back
Timed Finals
17th
1:16.73
21
Avah Colm
50 Y Back
Timed Finals
–
27.46
Penns Valley boys
Team Score: 10th, 50 points
Gold: 2
Silver: 0
Bronze: 0
1
Liam Quigley
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
1st
1:00.37
2
Liam Quigley
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
1st
22.33
3
Ricky Wasson
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
20th
26.72
4
Ricky Wasson
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
–
27.28
5
Vince Smith
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
27th
28.1
6
Vince Smith
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
–
1:07.55
Penns Valley girls
Team Score: 8th, 74 points
Gold: 2
Silver: 0
Bronze: 2
1
Maggie Delaney
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
1st
1:04.76
2
Maggie Delaney
200 Y IM
Timed Finals
1st
2:14.35
3
Charlotte Delaney
500 Y Free
Timed Finals
3rd
5:26.09
4
Charlotte Delaney
100 Y Fly
Timed Finals
3rd
1:03.98
5
Charlotte Delaney
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
–
32.4
6
Gail O’Donald
50 Y Back
Timed Finals
–
36.02
Class 3A
State College boys
Team Score: 1st, 348 points
Gold: 12 (8 individual, 4 relay)
Silver: 4
Bronze: 1
1
Sam Huggins
200 Y Free
Timed Finals
1st
1:39.59
2
Sam Huggins
500 Y Free
Timed Finals
1st
4:33.31
3
Ty Uhlig
100 Y Back
Timed Finals
1st
51.21
4
Shawn Erdley
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
1st
58.01
5
Ty Uhlig
500 Y Free
Timed Finals
2nd
4:37.53
6
Ty Uhlig
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
–
47.38
7
Shawn Erdley
200 Y IM
Timed Finals
1st
1:56.64
8
Leo Garlicki
100 Y Fly
Timed Finals
1st
53.12
9
Todd Siekman
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
1st
48.96
10
Todd Siekman
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
1st
22.49
11
Todd Siekman
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
–
22.61
12
Garrett Flickinger
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
3rd
1:02.23
13
Trevor Martin
200 Y Free
Timed Finals
2nd
1:48.87
14
Garrett Flickinger
200 Y IM
Timed Finals
2nd
2:03.20
15
Leo Garlicki
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
2nd
51.24
16
Ryan Hillsley
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
5th
1:07.46
17
Luke Cessna
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
4th
53.71
18
Luke Cessna
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
5th
24.9
19
Damian Welch
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
6th
25.34
20
Damian Welch
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
9th
56.59
21
Ty Uhlig
50 Y Back
Timed Finals
–
24.3
State College girls
Team Score: 1st, 518 points
Gold: 12 (8 individual, 4 relay)
Silver: 6
Bronze: 7
1
Jade Castro
100 Y Back
Timed Finals
1st
55.16
2
Molly Workman
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
–
23.42
3
Molly Workman
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
1st
23.45
4
Jade Castro
200 Y IM
Timed Finals
1st
2:04.20
5
Molly Workman
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
1st
51.38
6
Madison Watschke
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
1st
1:05.00
7
Madison Watschke
200 Y IM
Timed Finals
2nd
2:06.96
8
Kelly Brownstead
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
3rd
24.64
9
Grace Carrington
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
4th
24.66
10
Ally Koehle
100 Y Fly
Timed Finals
1st
58.6
11
Ditta Kowalik
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
3rd
53.64
12
Grace Carrington
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
4th
53.93
13
Ally Koehle
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
–
54.08
14
Ally Koehle
100 Y Free
Timed Finals
5th
54.01
15
Kate Doucette
200 Y Free
Timed Finals
1st
1:57.62
16
Kate Doucette
500 Y Free
Timed Finals
1st
5:19.09
17
Ditta Kowalik
200 Y Free
Timed Finals
2nd
1:59.34
18
Alayna Ohlson
100 Y Fly
Timed Finals
3rd
1:01.34
19
Quinn Castro
200 Y Free
Timed Finals
3rd
1:59.71
20
Inhye Sung
100 Y Back
Timed Finals
2nd
1:01.71
21
Inhye Sung
100 Y Fly
Timed Finals
4th
1:01.87
22
Quinn Castro
500 Y Free
Timed Finals
2nd
5:22.95
23
Meredith Sulman
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
2nd
1:11.58
24
Emerson Gratz
500 Y Free
Timed Finals
3rd
5:24.92
25
Meredith Sulman
50 Y Free
Timed Finals
5th
26.33
26
Katelyn Watschke
500 Y Free
Timed Finals
4th
5:27.81
27
Emerson Gratz
200 Y Free
Timed Finals
5th
2:03.44
28
Hannah Kifer
200 Y IM
Timed Finals
3rd
2:19.36
29
Hannah Kifer
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
4th
1:13.40
30
Kate Hooper
100 Y Breast
Timed Finals
5th
1:13.86
The PIAA State Championships begin on Tuesday, March 14 and conclude on Saturday, March 18 at Bucknell University’s Gerhard Fieldhouse.
