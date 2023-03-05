Centre County swimmers rack up 34 gold medals in District 6 championships

Centre County swimmers from Bellefonte, Penns Valley and State College competed in the PIAA District 6 Class 2A and Class 3A championships on Friday and Saturday.

Bellefonte and Penns Valley boys swimmers Carter Boone and Liam Quigley took home two gold medals in the Class 2A finals, while State College’s Sam Huggins, Shawn Erdley and Todd Siekman matched their totals in the Class 3A finals. Penns Valley’s Maggie Delaney had two medals of her own to tie for the lead on the girls side, while State College’s Jade Castro, Molly Workman and Kate Doucette impressed with three golds of their own.

State College High School senior Jade Castro surfaces for air during the Girl’s 100 Yard Back Stroke in the AAA Bracket during the PIAA Swimming and Diving 2023 District 6 Championship held at the McCoy Natatorium on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, in University Park, Pa. Castro placed first in her event with a final time of 0:55.16. Regan Gross/For the CDT

Here are the results for Centre County teams in the PIAA District 6 Swimming Championships.

Class 2A

Bellefonte boys

Team Score: 2nd, 147 points

Gold: 3 (2 individual, 1 relay)

Silver: 2

Bronze: 2

1 Carter Boone 100 Y Fly Timed Finals 1st 53.07 2 Isaiah Johnson 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 3rd 1:01.35 3 Carter Boone 200 Y Free Timed Finals 1st 1:49.86 4 Isaiah Johnson 50 Y Free Timed Finals – 23.85 5 Isaiah Johnson 200 Y IM Timed Finals 2nd 2:09.01 6 Jacob Skrzycki 200 Y Free Timed Finals 2nd 1:57.80 7 Cedric Bagwell 100 Y Back Timed Finals 7th 1:03.98 8 Collin Sharp 50 Y Free Timed Finals 18th 26.65 9 Levi Purnell 50 Y Free Timed Finals 21st 26.79 10 Cedric Bagwell 50 Y Free Timed Finals 22nd 26.87 11 Collin Sharp 100 Y Free Timed Finals – 1:04.52 12 Cedric Bagwell 50 Y Back Timed Finals – 29.81

Bellefonte Area High School junior Cedric Bagwell surfaces for air during the Boy’s 100 Yard Back Stroke in the AA Bracket during the PIAA Swimming and Diving 2023 District 6 Championship held at the McCoy Natatorium on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, in University Park, Pa. Bagwell placed seventh in his event with a final time of 1:03.98. Regan Gross/For the CDT

Bellefonte girls

Team Score: 1st, 219 points

Gold: 3 (1 individual, 2 relay)

Silver: 3

Bronze: 2

1 Kiaha McCool 100 Y Back Timed Finals 2nd 57.55 2 Kiaha McCool 200 Y Free Timed Finals 1st 1:54.73 3 Katelyn Packer 100 Y Fly Timed Finals 2nd 1:00.36 4 Kate Rarrick 500 Y Free Timed Finals 2nd 5:18.27 5 Kate Rarrick 200 Y Free Timed Finals 3rd 1:59.97 6 Katelyn Packer 100 Y Free Timed Finals 3rd 56.25 7 Addie Pringle 50 Y Free Timed Finals 4th 26.05 8 Kate Rarrick 50 Y Free Timed Finals – 26.31 9 Addie Pringle 100 Y Free Timed Finals – 57.29 10 Addie Pringle 100 Y Free Timed Finals 6th 57.52 11 Finley Musser 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 4th 1:14.80 12 Avah Colm 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 8th 1:16.29 13 Grace Rossman 50 Y Free Timed Finals 12th 27.76 14 Emma Pringle 50 Y Free Timed Finals 13th 28.08 15 Finley Musser 200 Y IM Timed Finals 7th 2:27.86 16 Emma Pringle 500 Y Free Timed Finals 9th 5:56.14 17 Avah Colm 200 Y IM Timed Finals 9th 2:33.49 18 Grace Rossman 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 15th 1:24.64 19 Ashley Moretz 500 Y Free Timed Finals 11th 6:17.09 20 Ashley Moretz 100 Y Back Timed Finals 17th 1:16.73 21 Avah Colm 50 Y Back Timed Finals – 27.46

Bellefonte Area High School sophomore Addie Pringle turns to her right side for air during the Girl’s 100 Yard Freestyle in the AA Bracket during the PIAA Swimming and Diving 2023 District 6 Championship held at the McCoy Natatorium on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, in University Park. Pringle placed sixth in her event with a final time of 0:57.52. Regan Gross/For the CDT

Penns Valley boys

Team Score: 10th, 50 points

Gold: 2

Silver: 0

Bronze: 0

1 Liam Quigley 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 1st 1:00.37 2 Liam Quigley 50 Y Free Timed Finals 1st 22.33 3 Ricky Wasson 50 Y Free Timed Finals 20th 26.72 4 Ricky Wasson 50 Y Free Timed Finals – 27.28 5 Vince Smith 50 Y Free Timed Finals 27th 28.1 6 Vince Smith 100 Y Free Timed Finals – 1:07.55

Penns Valley girls

Team Score: 8th, 74 points

Gold: 2

Silver: 0

Bronze: 2

1 Maggie Delaney 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 1st 1:04.76 2 Maggie Delaney 200 Y IM Timed Finals 1st 2:14.35 3 Charlotte Delaney 500 Y Free Timed Finals 3rd 5:26.09 4 Charlotte Delaney 100 Y Fly Timed Finals 3rd 1:03.98 5 Charlotte Delaney 50 Y Free Timed Finals – 32.4 6 Gail O’Donald 50 Y Back Timed Finals – 36.02

Penns Valley High School senior Maggie Delaney competes in the Girl’s 100 Yard Breast Stroke in the AA Bracket during the PIAA Swimming and Diving 2023 District 6 Championship held at the McCoy Natatorium on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, in University Park, Pa. Regan Gross/For the CDT

Class 3A

State College boys

Team Score: 1st, 348 points

Gold: 12 (8 individual, 4 relay)

Silver: 4

Bronze: 1

1 Sam Huggins 200 Y Free Timed Finals 1st 1:39.59 2 Sam Huggins 500 Y Free Timed Finals 1st 4:33.31 3 Ty Uhlig 100 Y Back Timed Finals 1st 51.21 4 Shawn Erdley 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 1st 58.01 5 Ty Uhlig 500 Y Free Timed Finals 2nd 4:37.53 6 Ty Uhlig 100 Y Free Timed Finals – 47.38 7 Shawn Erdley 200 Y IM Timed Finals 1st 1:56.64 8 Leo Garlicki 100 Y Fly Timed Finals 1st 53.12 9 Todd Siekman 100 Y Free Timed Finals 1st 48.96 10 Todd Siekman 50 Y Free Timed Finals 1st 22.49 11 Todd Siekman 50 Y Free Timed Finals – 22.61 12 Garrett Flickinger 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 3rd 1:02.23 13 Trevor Martin 200 Y Free Timed Finals 2nd 1:48.87 14 Garrett Flickinger 200 Y IM Timed Finals 2nd 2:03.20 15 Leo Garlicki 100 Y Free Timed Finals 2nd 51.24 16 Ryan Hillsley 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 5th 1:07.46 17 Luke Cessna 100 Y Free Timed Finals 4th 53.71 18 Luke Cessna 50 Y Free Timed Finals 5th 24.9 19 Damian Welch 50 Y Free Timed Finals 6th 25.34 20 Damian Welch 100 Y Free Timed Finals 9th 56.59 21 Ty Uhlig 50 Y Back Timed Finals – 24.3

State College High School sophomore Sam Huggins turns to his right side for air during the Boy’s 500 Yard Freestyle in the AAA Bracket during the PIAA Swimming and Diving 2023 District 6 Championship held at the McCoy Natatorium on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, in University Park, Pa. Huggins placed first in his event with a final time of 4:33.31. Regan Gross/For the CDT

State College girls

Team Score: 1st, 518 points

Gold: 12 (8 individual, 4 relay)

Silver: 6

Bronze: 7

1 Jade Castro 100 Y Back Timed Finals 1st 55.16 2 Molly Workman 50 Y Free Timed Finals – 23.42 3 Molly Workman 50 Y Free Timed Finals 1st 23.45 4 Jade Castro 200 Y IM Timed Finals 1st 2:04.20 5 Molly Workman 100 Y Free Timed Finals 1st 51.38 6 Madison Watschke 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 1st 1:05.00 7 Madison Watschke 200 Y IM Timed Finals 2nd 2:06.96 8 Kelly Brownstead 50 Y Free Timed Finals 3rd 24.64 9 Grace Carrington 50 Y Free Timed Finals 4th 24.66 10 Ally Koehle 100 Y Fly Timed Finals 1st 58.6 11 Ditta Kowalik 100 Y Free Timed Finals 3rd 53.64 12 Grace Carrington 100 Y Free Timed Finals 4th 53.93 13 Ally Koehle 100 Y Free Timed Finals – 54.08 14 Ally Koehle 100 Y Free Timed Finals 5th 54.01 15 Kate Doucette 200 Y Free Timed Finals 1st 1:57.62 16 Kate Doucette 500 Y Free Timed Finals 1st 5:19.09 17 Ditta Kowalik 200 Y Free Timed Finals 2nd 1:59.34 18 Alayna Ohlson 100 Y Fly Timed Finals 3rd 1:01.34 19 Quinn Castro 200 Y Free Timed Finals 3rd 1:59.71 20 Inhye Sung 100 Y Back Timed Finals 2nd 1:01.71 21 Inhye Sung 100 Y Fly Timed Finals 4th 1:01.87 22 Quinn Castro 500 Y Free Timed Finals 2nd 5:22.95 23 Meredith Sulman 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 2nd 1:11.58 24 Emerson Gratz 500 Y Free Timed Finals 3rd 5:24.92 25 Meredith Sulman 50 Y Free Timed Finals 5th 26.33 26 Katelyn Watschke 500 Y Free Timed Finals 4th 5:27.81 27 Emerson Gratz 200 Y Free Timed Finals 5th 2:03.44 28 Hannah Kifer 200 Y IM Timed Finals 3rd 2:19.36 29 Hannah Kifer 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 4th 1:13.40 30 Kate Hooper 100 Y Breast Timed Finals 5th 1:13.86

State College High School senior Kate Doucette turns to her right side for air during the Girl’s 500 Yard Freestyle in the AAA Bracket during the PIAA Swimming and Diving 2023 District 6 Championship held at the McCoy Natatorium on Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, in University Park, Pa. Doucette placed first in her event with a final time of 5:19.09. Regan Gross/For the CDT

The PIAA State Championships begin on Tuesday, March 14 and conclude on Saturday, March 18 at Bucknell University’s Gerhard Fieldhouse.